Love His Outfit: Springtime Colors

Now that the temperatures are rising and spring is fully in bloom, it's time to adjust our wardrobes to match. This spring, embrace all the colors of the rainbow when putting together your wardrobe — and take inspiration from some of Hollywood's hottest guys. Chris Pine, Joe Jonas and Simu Liu have all made appearances recently in fun colors, and while their clothes are a little on the pricey side, we found alternatives that will give you the same vibes for a lot less money.

Inspired by Chris Pine : Shades of Yellow

For the Dungeons & Dragons premiere last month, star Chris Pine stepped out in a Giuliva Heritage suit in a buttery yellow shade. The contrast of his goldenrod shirt made for a full palette of warm shades that are perfect for sunnier temps. You can brighten up your own closet with a suit in a similar tone — and it won't cost you thousands of dollars. This cream suit from Express has yellow undertones, which is also great if you aren't quite ready to take the plunge into full technicolor.