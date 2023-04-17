Love His Outfit: Springtime Colors

Wear all the fun colors this spring!

By Hedy Phillips
Published on April 17, 2023 09:15 AM
chris pine lho menswear

Now that the temperatures are rising and spring is fully in bloom, it's time to adjust our wardrobes to match. This spring, embrace all the colors of the rainbow when putting together your wardrobe — and take inspiration from some of Hollywood's hottest guys. Chris Pine, Joe Jonas and Simu Liu have all made appearances recently in fun colors, and while their clothes are a little on the pricey side, we found alternatives that will give you the same vibes for a lot less money.

Inspired by Chris Pine: Shades of Yellow

chris pine lho menswear

For the Dungeons & Dragons premiere last month, star Chris Pine stepped out in a Giuliva Heritage suit in a buttery yellow shade. The contrast of his goldenrod shirt made for a full palette of warm shades that are perfect for sunnier temps. You can brighten up your own closet with a suit in a similar tone — and it won't cost you thousands of dollars. This cream suit from Express has yellow undertones, which is also great if you aren't quite ready to take the plunge into full technicolor.

chris pine lho menswear
Buy it! $278; express.com
chris pine lho menswear
Buy it! $118; express.com
chris pine lho menswear
Buy it! $60; abercrombie.com

Inspired by Joe Jonas: Patchwork Prince

joe jonas LHO menswear

Joe Jonas is settling into spring by slowly bringing brighter shades into his wardrobe. His patchwork Connor McKnight sweater may retail for $795, but you can snag a similar one from Zara for a fraction of the price. Pair it with some comfy pants and comfy shoes, and you've got yourself a great outfit for running errands or having a casual day out with friends.

joe jonas LHO menswear
Buy it! $60; zara.com
joe jonas LHO menswear
Buy it! $35; hm.com
joe jonas LHO menswear
Buy it! $100; adidas.com

Inspired by Simu Liu: Green with Envy

simu lui LHO menswear

To host the Juno Awards last month, Simu Liu rocked a handful of stylish looks, including this monochromatic set from Dzojchen. The high-low set mixes athleisure with formalwear, thanks to its casual top with tailored trousers. To mimic this look for less, you can pick any set that suits your mood — and in any color! You could also opt for the colorblock look and do one color on top and another color on bottom. Embrace the rainbow this spring!

simu lui LHO menswear
Buy it! $94; yoox.com
simu lui LHO menswear
Buy it! $90; jcrew.com
simu lui LHO menswear
Buy it! $138; zappos.com
