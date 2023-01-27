Love Her Outfit: The Best Celebrity Coats

Find out how to copy Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes — at a fraction of the price

By Hedy Phillips
We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean there isn't room in your closet for a new coat (you just might have to donate one to make space!). Whether you need a staple topper for day-to-day or a glam faux fur look for your next party, we have celebrity-approved options to choose from — all at a more affordable price. See what your favorite stars stepped out in this season and find out how you can get the look for less without skimping on style!

Inspired by Mindy Kaling: Wild for Style

When Mindy Kaling showed up to The View in December in New York, she did so in a $1,610 Rodarte dress and a $1,180 Saks Potts coat. Her coat is perfect for going from day to night, no matter what you wear underneath. The tie-waist and dramatic collar are both flattering on all body types and cozy in the cold winter months.

Floral Long Sleeve Tiered High/Low Dress FOURTEENTH PLACE
Buy it! $99; nordstrom.com
Gemmie Ankle Strap Sandal SAM EDELMAN
Buy it! $130; nordstrom.com
GRAN ORIENTE Women's Faux Leather Jacket with Faux Fur Collar Long Sleeve Parka with Pockets Warm Winter Coat with Belt
Buy it! $75.99; amazon.com

Inspired by Kate Middleton: Mad for Plaid

We can always count on Kate Middleton to have an A+ outerwear game. For a January appearance at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, she wore a plaid double-breasted Holland Cooper coat that clocks in at just over $900. She kept her look elevated with a smart Cefinn Eva dress, Gianvito Rossi heels and a green Mulberry bag, but the coat is the real star of her style show. You can turn heads at your next appointment with your own statement green plaid coat — plaid is totally a neutral!

JASON MAXWELL Jason Maxwell Women's Long Sleeve Relaxed Fit Plaid Fashion Jacket
Buy it! $37.99; walmart.com
IDIFU Women's IN4 Classic Pointed Toe High Heels Pumps Wedding Dress Office Shoes
Buy it! $45.99; amazon.com
Dignify Croc Embossed Crossbody Bag STEVE MADDEN
Buy it! $75; nordstrom.com

Inspired by Hailey Bieber: Fabulous Faux Fur

Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent coat may be a whopping $11,000, but your faux fur look doesn't have to be. Stepping out in New York City alongside husband Justin Bieber, the Rhode Skin founder paired her ultra-luxe coat with a black Saint Laurent mini dress, editor-approved Calzedonia tights, a Saint Laurent handbag, strappy heels and very trendy yellow-tinted sunglasses (at night!). For your next date night out, copy this luxe look — for a fraction of the price!

The Drop Women's Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat
Buy it! $129.90; amazon.com
Women's Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses - Wild Fable Black
Buy it! $12; target.com
Cemre Ruched Long Sleeve Minidress NOISY MAY
Buy it! $65; nordstrom.com

