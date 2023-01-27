Lifestyle Style Love Her Outfit: The Best Celebrity Coats Find out how to copy Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes — at a fraction of the price By Hedy Phillips Updated on January 27, 2023 03:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean there isn't room in your closet for a new coat (you just might have to donate one to make space!). Whether you need a staple topper for day-to-day or a glam faux fur look for your next party, we have celebrity-approved options to choose from — all at a more affordable price. See what your favorite stars stepped out in this season and find out how you can get the look for less without skimping on style! Inspired by Mindy Kaling: Wild for Style Raymond Hall/GC Images When Mindy Kaling showed up to The View in December in New York, she did so in a $1,610 Rodarte dress and a $1,180 Saks Potts coat. Her coat is perfect for going from day to night, no matter what you wear underneath. The tie-waist and dramatic collar are both flattering on all body types and cozy in the cold winter months. Buy it! $99; nordstrom.com Buy it! $130; nordstrom.com Buy it! $75.99; amazon.com Inspired by Kate Middleton: Mad for Plaid Karwai Tang/WireImage We can always count on Kate Middleton to have an A+ outerwear game. For a January appearance at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, she wore a plaid double-breasted Holland Cooper coat that clocks in at just over $900. She kept her look elevated with a smart Cefinn Eva dress, Gianvito Rossi heels and a green Mulberry bag, but the coat is the real star of her style show. You can turn heads at your next appointment with your own statement green plaid coat — plaid is totally a neutral! Buy it! $37.99; walmart.com Buy it! $45.99; amazon.com Buy it! $75; nordstrom.com Inspired by Hailey Bieber: Fabulous Faux Fur Gotham/GC Images Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent coat may be a whopping $11,000, but your faux fur look doesn't have to be. Stepping out in New York City alongside husband Justin Bieber, the Rhode Skin founder paired her ultra-luxe coat with a black Saint Laurent mini dress, editor-approved Calzedonia tights, a Saint Laurent handbag, strappy heels and very trendy yellow-tinted sunglasses (at night!). For your next date night out, copy this luxe look — for a fraction of the price! Buy it! $129.90; amazon.com Buy it! $12; target.com Buy it! $65; nordstrom.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping Oprah Stayed Dry in the NYC Rain with Gayle King Thanks to These Water-Resistant Boots Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Have Raved About This 'Super Flattering' Bodysuit, and It's on Sale for $24 The Adorable Pajamas Kylie Jenner's Son Wore in His Instagram Debut Are Available on Amazon for Under $50