We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean there isn't room in your closet for a new coat (you just might have to donate one to make space!). Whether you need a staple topper for day-to-day or a glam faux fur look for your next party, we have celebrity-approved options to choose from — all at a more affordable price. See what your favorite stars stepped out in this season and find out how you can get the look for less without skimping on style!

Inspired by Mindy Kaling: Wild for Style

Raymond Hall/GC Images

When Mindy Kaling showed up to The View in December in New York, she did so in a $1,610 Rodarte dress and a $1,180 Saks Potts coat. Her coat is perfect for going from day to night, no matter what you wear underneath. The tie-waist and dramatic collar are both flattering on all body types and cozy in the cold winter months.