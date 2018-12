And if plaid is the print of the season, velvet is definitely the fabric. A full suit of the stuff is super-luxe on its own, but adding sparkles sends it into holiday-party heaven. (Not up to head-to-toe velvet? You’ll get just as much impact by swapping in dark jeans.)

Buy It!

Boden Stretch Velvet Blazer, $190; nordstrom.com

Boden Slim Stretch Cotton Velvet Pants, $120; nordstrom.com

1.State Spaghetti Strap Sequin Camisole, $16.02 (orig. $89); lordandtaylor.com