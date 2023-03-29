Love Her Outfit: Florence Pugh Is the Moment

Florence Pugh has been knocking it out of the park with her wardrobe. The British actress, who has been busy doing press for her new film, A Good Person, turns heads no matter what she wears — whether it's a sheer Valentino gown or a killer jumpsuit. It's no surprise that so many people want to steal her style. And luckily, you don't need an A-lister's bank account to get her look. You can still dress like the star by shopping smart and picking budget-friendly pieces that will give you all the same vibes.

Elevated Neutrals

TheImageDirect.com

During promo for A Good Person, Pugh stepped out in this smart casual look that's great for running around the city in. Her Galvan coat would set you back $2,195 — and that doesn't even account for the rest of her outfit! It's easy enough to replicate this look with a few (budget-friendly) elevated basics, some of which you might already have in your closet.