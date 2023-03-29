Lifestyle Style Love Her Outfit: Florence Pugh Is the Moment Is it just us, or is everything Florence Pugh wears perfect? By Hedy Phillips Published on March 29, 2023 10:36 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Florence Pugh has been knocking it out of the park with her wardrobe. The British actress, who has been busy doing press for her new film, A Good Person, turns heads no matter what she wears — whether it's a sheer Valentino gown or a killer jumpsuit. It's no surprise that so many people want to steal her style. And luckily, you don't need an A-lister's bank account to get her look. You can still dress like the star by shopping smart and picking budget-friendly pieces that will give you all the same vibes. Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits Elevated Neutrals TheImageDirect.com During promo for A Good Person, Pugh stepped out in this smart casual look that's great for running around the city in. Her Galvan coat would set you back $2,195 — and that doesn't even account for the rest of her outfit! It's easy enough to replicate this look with a few (budget-friendly) elevated basics, some of which you might already have in your closet. Buy it! $74.99; hm.com Buy it! $62; skims.com Buy it! $128; madewell.com Prints on Prints WavyPeter / SplashNews.com You can always count on Pugh to wear beautiful Valentino pieces, and that's exactly the case with her matching set she wore recently in New York City. Her logo shirt is $5,500 and the matching shorts are $2,200. Casual! An all-over logo print is quite a lot for many people to wear — it can easily overwhelm your look. You can get a similar vibe (with a similar color palette) with this floral set from Express instead. Buy it! $64; express.com Buy it! $68; express.com Buy it! $69.99; stevemadden.com Cooler Than Cool Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Everyone should have a casual-yet-sexy dress in their closet that they can dress up or down. Pugh's body-con tie-dye dress is Altuzarra, and a similar look is $2,995. (And her Valentino bag that she never leaves home without is $4,000.) For a look like Pugh's, which she wore during promo in New York City, you can throw a cool leather (or pleather) jacket over any body-hugging dress to be just as cool as the Don't Worry Darling star. Buy it! $150; wolfandbadger.com Buy it! $89.97; stevemadden.com Buy it! $216; wolfandbadger.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 6 Spring Dresses Are Trending at Amazon — and They're All Under $50 Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and More Celebs Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's on Sale Kerry Washington Just Wore These Affordable Earrings That Shoppers Say 'Sparkle Like Crazy'