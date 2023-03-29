Love Her Outfit: Florence Pugh Is the Moment

Is it just us, or is everything Florence Pugh wears perfect?

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 29, 2023 10:36 AM

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less

Florence Pugh has been knocking it out of the park with her wardrobe. The British actress, who has been busy doing press for her new film, A Good Person, turns heads no matter what she wears — whether it's a sheer Valentino gown or a killer jumpsuit. It's no surprise that so many people want to steal her style. And luckily, you don't need an A-lister's bank account to get her look. You can still dress like the star by shopping smart and picking budget-friendly pieces that will give you all the same vibes.

Elevated Neutrals

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
TheImageDirect.com

During promo for A Good Person, Pugh stepped out in this smart casual look that's great for running around the city in. Her Galvan coat would set you back $2,195 — and that doesn't even account for the rest of her outfit! It's easy enough to replicate this look with a few (budget-friendly) elevated basics, some of which you might already have in your closet.

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $74.99; hm.com
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $62; skims.com
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $128; madewell.com

Prints on Prints

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

You can always count on Pugh to wear beautiful Valentino pieces, and that's exactly the case with her matching set she wore recently in New York City. Her logo shirt is $5,500 and the matching shorts are $2,200. Casual! An all-over logo print is quite a lot for many people to wear — it can easily overwhelm your look. You can get a similar vibe (with a similar color palette) with this floral set from Express instead.

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $64; express.com
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $68; express.com
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $69.99; stevemadden.com

Cooler Than Cool

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Everyone should have a casual-yet-sexy dress in their closet that they can dress up or down. Pugh's body-con tie-dye dress is Altuzarra, and a similar look is $2,995. (And her Valentino bag that she never leaves home without is $4,000.) For a look like Pugh's, which she wore during promo in New York City, you can throw a cool leather (or pleather) jacket over any body-hugging dress to be just as cool as the Don't Worry Darling star.

Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $150; wolfandbadger.com
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $89.97; stevemadden.com
Florence Pugh LHO looks for less
Buy it! $216; wolfandbadger.com

