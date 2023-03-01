Love Her Outfit: Front Row at Fashion Week

Fashion Week is like the Super Bowl for stylish people. Celebrities, influencers, editors and more come out in their sartorial best for the biggest runways to see and be seen. At Milan Fashion Week last month, fashion houses like Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo sent models down the runway in all manner of high fashion — and the front rows were packed with famous faces wearing similar designs.

Though you may not have sat front row at Fashion Week this time around, you can still dress like you did with copycat outfits inspired by your favorite celebrities. Better yet, you can create your own look for a fraction of the price.

Inspired by Olivia Palermo: Lady in Lace

Olivia Palermo is a Fashion Month mainstay (she works the circuit across the globe!), and she showed up in style for a number of events at Milan Fashion Week. For an exclusive Starbucks dinner last month, she wore this embellished Ermanno Scervino blazer that costs nearly $5,000. Here's what makes her outfit so easy to translate into any budget, though: You can put this together with pieces you probably already have in your closet. It just requires a basic pair of black pants, a lacy bodysuit for some peekaboo fun, a blazer of your choice and a fun handbag. This look is a fun way to dress down a stuffy blazer and dress up a sexy piece of lingerie.