Love Her Outfit: Front Row at Fashion Week

sabrina elba lho

Fashion Week is like the Super Bowl for stylish people. Celebrities, influencers, editors and more come out in their sartorial best for the biggest runways to see and be seen. At Milan Fashion Week last month, fashion houses like Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo sent models down the runway in all manner of high fashion — and the front rows were packed with famous faces wearing similar designs.

Though you may not have sat front row at Fashion Week this time around, you can still dress like you did with copycat outfits inspired by your favorite celebrities. Better yet, you can create your own look for a fraction of the price.

Inspired by Olivia Palermo: Lady in Lace

olivia palermo lho

Olivia Palermo is a Fashion Month mainstay (she works the circuit across the globe!), and she showed up in style for a number of events at Milan Fashion Week. For an exclusive Starbucks dinner last month, she wore this embellished Ermanno Scervino blazer that costs nearly $5,000. Here's what makes her outfit so easy to translate into any budget, though: You can put this together with pieces you probably already have in your closet. It just requires a basic pair of black pants, a lacy bodysuit for some peekaboo fun, a blazer of your choice and a fun handbag. This look is a fun way to dress down a stuffy blazer and dress up a sexy piece of lingerie.

olivia palermo lho
Buy it! $169; zara.com
olivia palermo lho
Buy it! $69; victoriassecret.com
olivia palermo lho
Buy it! $265; bloomingdales.com

Inspired by Sabrina Dhowre Elba: Chill and Confident

sabrina elba lho

Sabrina Dhowre Elba went for a chill vibe to take in the Gucci show last month. She outfitted herself in head-to-toe Gucci pieces, including this $4,980 Gucci coat. Though her look cost thousands, you can easily re-create this for your next trip to the grocery store or to the mall, and you'll have everyone thinking you stepped right off the streets of Milan during Fashion Week. All you need is a good pair of jeans and a sleek coat, and you're good to go.

sabrina elba lho
Buy it! $267; wolfandbadger.com
sabrina elba lho
Buy it! $18; oldnavy.com
sabrina elba lho
Buy it! $29.99; target.com

Inspired by Sara Sampaio: Chic in Leather (or Pleather!)

sara sampaio LHO

Sara Sampaio, of course, turned to Alberta Ferretti to get dressed for the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan. She did so in this $1,645 leather skirt and matching jacket. If you want your own matching set for less, try looking for pieces that are pleather, like this set from Wolf and Badger that's made from vegan leather. To get her slouchy look on top, size up in the jacket and add a belt — so chic!

sara sampaio LHO
Buy it! $218; wolfandbadger.com
sara sampaio LHO
Buy it! $81; wolfandbadger.com
sara sampaio LHO
Buy it! $189.95; stevemadden.com

