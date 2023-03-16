Lifestyle Style Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits Step outside the boring black suit box with one of these flashier styles By Hedy Phillips Published on March 16, 2023 12:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A basic black suit may be classic, but why not do something a little more fun? If you're tired of having a closet full of the basics, take a page out of the celebrity handbook and mix it up with a bold suit instead. Next time you head into a work meeting or to an event, wow everyone with your sartorial prowess — and a suit inspired by Hollywood's hottest men. Even better, all of these suits will cost you a fraction of the designer prices. Love Her Outfit: 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Edition Inspired by Michael B. Jordan: Bold in Blue Michael B. Jordan didn't hold back when picking a brightly colored suit for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony at the beginning of March. He opted for this electric blue number from Versace that certainly retails for a few grand. Plenty of budget-friendly retailers offer their own tailored blue suits, and while many of them are navy, you'll find some in brighter (or lighter) shades. For guys who aren't quite ready for the electricity of Jordan's suit, this Zara pick still modernizes the all-black look with a blue shade, but it has a little more pizzazz than navy. Buy it! $129; zara.com Buy it! $49.90; zara.com Buy it! $35; madewell.com Inspired by Chris Pine: Pick Pink! Chris Pine loves to make a style statement. While appearing at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in early March, he chose this linen and cashmere jacket and trouser set from Brioni in an unexpected pink hue. Those two pieces alone retail for over $10,000, which is out of reach for many people. Fortunately, the men's pink suit is becoming more and more popular, which means more retailers are creating their own for a fraction of the price of designers. Pine also kept his look on the casual side with a white T-shirt and brown slip-on shoes — which plenty of people probably already have in their closets. Buy it! $99.99; nordstrom.com Buy it! $99.99; nordstrom.com Buy it! $159.99; dsw.com Inspired by Nick Jonas: All-Over Print It only made sense for Nick Jonas to wear a Valentino suit to sit front row at the fashion house's Paris Fashion Week show in March. His monogrammed suit would retail for a few grand from the designer label — and it's a bold selection for any man to take on. An all-over print certainly makes a fashion statement. This pick from Hugo Boss is still an investment piece, but it takes you just a bit outside the box of a basic suit. The plaid is still in muted tones so it adds some flair to your look for your next business meeting, romantic dinner or wherever else you want to be dressed up. Buy it! $447; hugoboss.com Buy it! $129.95; stevemadden.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Cordless Vacuum 'Makes Vacuuming Less of a Chore' — and It's on Sale for $100 Chrissy Teigen Uses the Sleep Sack That Thousands of Parents Swear Helps Their Baby Sleep Through the Night The 75 Best Deals We Found at Amazon for St. Patrick's Day — Prices Start at $7