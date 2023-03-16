Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits

Step outside the boring black suit box with one of these flashier styles

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 16, 2023 12:38 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

nick jonas LHO

A basic black suit may be classic, but why not do something a little more fun? If you're tired of having a closet full of the basics, take a page out of the celebrity handbook and mix it up with a bold suit instead. Next time you head into a work meeting or to an event, wow everyone with your sartorial prowess — and a suit inspired by Hollywood's hottest men. Even better, all of these suits will cost you a fraction of the designer prices.

Inspired by Michael B. Jordan: Bold in Blue

michael b jordan LHO

Michael B. Jordan didn't hold back when picking a brightly colored suit for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony at the beginning of March. He opted for this electric blue number from Versace that certainly retails for a few grand. Plenty of budget-friendly retailers offer their own tailored blue suits, and while many of them are navy, you'll find some in brighter (or lighter) shades. For guys who aren't quite ready for the electricity of Jordan's suit, this Zara pick still modernizes the all-black look with a blue shade, but it has a little more pizzazz than navy.

michael b jordan LHO
Buy it! $129; zara.com
michael b jordan LHO
Buy it! $49.90; zara.com
michael b jordan LHO
Buy it! $35; madewell.com

Inspired by Chris Pine: Pick Pink!

chris pine LHO

Chris Pine loves to make a style statement. While appearing at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in early March, he chose this linen and cashmere jacket and trouser set from Brioni in an unexpected pink hue. Those two pieces alone retail for over $10,000, which is out of reach for many people. Fortunately, the men's pink suit is becoming more and more popular, which means more retailers are creating their own for a fraction of the price of designers. Pine also kept his look on the casual side with a white T-shirt and brown slip-on shoes — which plenty of people probably already have in their closets.

chris pine LHO
Buy it! $99.99; nordstrom.com
chris pine LHO
Buy it! $99.99; nordstrom.com
chris pine LHO
Buy it! $159.99; dsw.com

Inspired by Nick Jonas: All-Over Print

nick jonas LHO

It only made sense for Nick Jonas to wear a Valentino suit to sit front row at the fashion house's Paris Fashion Week show in March. His monogrammed suit would retail for a few grand from the designer label — and it's a bold selection for any man to take on. An all-over print certainly makes a fashion statement. This pick from Hugo Boss is still an investment piece, but it takes you just a bit outside the box of a basic suit. The plaid is still in muted tones so it adds some flair to your look for your next business meeting, romantic dinner or wherever else you want to be dressed up.

LHO-nick-jonas-suit
Buy it! $447; hugoboss.com
nick jonas LHO
Buy it! $129.95; stevemadden.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Inse cordless vacuum
This Cordless Vacuum 'Makes Vacuuming Less of a Chore' — and It's on Sale for $100
Chrissy Teigen weighted sleep sack tout
Chrissy Teigen Uses the Sleep Sack That Thousands of Parents Swear Helps Their Baby Sleep Through the Night
The 75 Best Deals We Found at Amazon for St. Patrick’s Day — Prices Start at $7 (UPDATE - 1)
The 75 Best Deals We Found at Amazon for St. Patrick's Day — Prices Start at $7
Related Articles
Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the film set of the 'Wolves' ; Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3
Can Pedro Pascal Make a Grandma Cardigan Hot? He (and Some Former Sexiest Men Alive) Are Trying
michelle yeoh; angela bassett; lady gaga
Oscars 2023 Best Dressed
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Gets Her Glam on Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Plus Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Pine and More
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Brings Androgyny to 2023 Oscars Afterparty in Bold Corset Look
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne Hits the JUNO Awards Stage in Canada, Plus Simu Liu, Tilda Swinton and More
Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis Celebrate Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' in L.A., Plus Dua Lipa, Pink and More
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Impeccable Physique, Plus Zendaya, Pharrell Williams and More
best clothing subscription boxes for men
12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men
best clothing rental services
Sport New Looks Whenever You Want with These 8 Clothing Rental Services
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett Does Her Thing in Beverly Hills, Plus Patrick Mahomes & The Chainsmokers and More
Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
Karsen Liotta Honors Dad at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Marc Anthony, Mindy Kaling and More
Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Paris Fashion Week and Beyond
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Charlie McDowell & Lily Collins Watch Basketball in L.A., Plus Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Bella Thorne and More
Patricia Arquette David Arquette
Patricia and David Arquette Laugh It Up in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Kendall Jenner and More
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More