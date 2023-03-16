Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits

A basic black suit may be classic, but why not do something a little more fun? If you're tired of having a closet full of the basics, take a page out of the celebrity handbook and mix it up with a bold suit instead. Next time you head into a work meeting or to an event, wow everyone with your sartorial prowess — and a suit inspired by Hollywood's hottest men. Even better, all of these suits will cost you a fraction of the designer prices.

Inspired by Michael B. Jordan: Bold in Blue

Michael B. Jordan didn't hold back when picking a brightly colored suit for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony at the beginning of March. He opted for this electric blue number from Versace that certainly retails for a few grand. Plenty of budget-friendly retailers offer their own tailored blue suits, and while many of them are navy, you'll find some in brighter (or lighter) shades. For guys who aren't quite ready for the electricity of Jordan's suit, this Zara pick still modernizes the all-black look with a blue shade, but it has a little more pizzazz than navy.