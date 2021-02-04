Artist and activist Love Bailey is sharing her story about the night Marilyn Manson allegedly "put a big Glock to [her] forehead."

Bailey told The Daily Beast in an interview published Tuesday that the alleged incident occurred back in 2011, after she arrived at the home of Manson (real name: Brian Warner) to style an actress for a photoshoot.

When she went into the room to dress the actress (whom Bailey did not name), Bailey noticed her stumbling and seemingly disoriented, The Daily Beast reports,

"I had to crawl over stained sheets to get to her and as I did so he put a big Glock to my forehead," Bailey told the outlet of Manson, 52. "I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, am I going to die?' "

Bailey said she "felt powerless," "stunned" and "shocked" to be at the end of the gun's barrel, adding, "I was in this state where I was asking myself, 'Isn't he too famous to kill me?' I remember all these thoughts flashing through my head."

"Here I was, this young 20-year-old stylist just trying to get the job done and I was met with a Glock," she added.

Bailey, who is transgender, went on to accuse Manson of laughing as he held the gun. The action, she believes, was meant to "scare me into submission, so I wouldn't talk," Bailey said.

She added that at that point, "[she] was just afraid for [her] life," and quickly left Manson's home: "I didn't say anything after that because the fashion industry is so small. If you say something, then the photographer will blacklist you and you lose your career."

A contact for Mason, who has not publicly responded to Bailey's accusations, could not be located.

Bailey speaking out about her experience comes after several women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse from Manson, including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. The Westworld actress, 33, named Manson as her alleged abuser in an Instagram post on Monday morning and went on to share similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella and more.

"The Dope Show" singer shared a statement on Monday where he addressed the allegations against him, writing on Instagram, "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson concluded. (Despite his statement, the artist has reportedly been dropped by CAA, the talent agency multiple outlets report he was represented by for years.)

On Tuesday, Bailey shared a 6-minute video to Instagram to give her followers a summary of what happened, insisting that Manson holding a gun to her head "wasn't a joke" and that he used a "really dark, aggressive tone" during the process.

Tearing up, Bailey recounted feeling traumatized but said she finally felt "brave enough to come out about this after all these years because of Evan's testimony."

"But for so many years, I've been silenced into not saying anything because of the fashion industry — because of these photographers that will blacklist you for mentioning their name," she said. "And for so long, I've been silent, but now I think it's time. I think it's time I come clean about my story and my experience. And if my voice can help save a life ... so be it."

Later in her interview with The Daily Beast, Bailey called for "reparations" for Manson's alleged victims, explaining, "I think these victims, including myself, have suffered post-traumatic stress from these incidents and he needs to offer reparations for the abuse. He needs to offer reparations for their medical bills, their psychology bills, their therapists, whatever."

"There's a scar on my life from that instant. He took a part of my innocence," Bailey recalled of her own experience. "He needs to be set as an example that men in the industry cannot get away with this and people shouldn't glorify people like this."

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Bailey — who, today, works as a visual filmmaker, artist and activist — says she wishes that people who photograph Manson "would put their foot down and be like, 'No, this is a bad human being, I'm not gonna glorify his name.' And if we can make an example out of that and spread that to other photographers out there [then all the better]."

"That's what's wrong with the fashion industry is that they don't care about humanity anymore," she adds. "We've lost touch with our morality and it's all about the profit, it's all about the gain, it's all about the follower count, it's all about the exposure. It's become more about exploiting people for their own gain than it is about lifting someone's voice up who really matters or who needs it."

Bailey says she no longer works as a stylist, in part "because of people like this," but her personal fashion is still a big part of her life. These days, she's also focused on her animal-rescue and artist sanctuary called Savage Ranch in Temecula, California, which she and her mother built "for marginalized artists to come out here and create in nature, free from discrimination."

"Especially during a pandemic, we offer people a place to find solace and be free and create their fantasies," Bailey tells PEOPLE. "I want to turn this dark situation into something positive and to offer my land to other victims or people that just need a space to escape and sort of forget about all these toxic people, like Marilyn."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.