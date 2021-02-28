Shoppers Call This Color-Blocked Cardigan with 4,220 Five-Star Ratings ‘Warm Soft Perfection’

Spring officially starts in three weeks, so it's time to start shifting your wardrobe over to florals and pastels if you haven't already. Often, the beginning of spring brings a weather limbo where it's too hot for winter coats and scarves, but too cold to break out those sundresses just yet. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect cardigan for transitional weather that's as "comfortable as a favorite robe or blanket" and "buttery-soft."