Shoppers Call This Color-Blocked Cardigan with 4,220 Five-Star Ratings ‘Warm Soft Perfection’

Spring officially starts in three weeks, so it's time to start shifting your wardrobe over to florals and pastels if you haven't already. Often, the beginning of spring brings a weather limbo where it's too hot for winter coats and scarves, but too cold to break out those sundresses just yet. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect cardigan for transitional weather that's as "comfortable as a favorite robe or blanket" and "buttery-soft."
Made with a cozy viscose-nylon blend, the Lovaru Colorblock Cardigan has multicolor stripes, ribbed sleeves, and an extra-long length that's designed to hit at the knee. Because it's lightweight with an open front, the cardigan is ideal for lukewarm days where it's hard to know how to dress. Throw it on over jeans, leggings, and shorts for a bit of extra warmth that won't have you overheating by lunchtime.
The long cardigan sweater comes in 18 spring-inspired shades — including baby blue, light gray, khaki, and yellow — and sizes ranging from XS to XL. Each sweater is made with a comfy knit fabric that's gentle on the skin and has plenty of stretch, as Amazon shoppers attest.
In fact, reviewers are so enthusiastic about this sweater, it's become an Amazon best-seller with over 4,220 five-star ratings. A common consensus in the reviews is that the sweater is "warm soft perfection" with "fantastic" quality that's comparable to much more expensive brands. One shopper summed it up, saying, "I don't think I've loved anything I've ordered on Amazon as much as I love this sweater!"
"Perfect cardigan," another added. "I have been looking for a long cardigan sweater that didn't look boxy or baggy for a while, and this is it. It's very flattering with a nice, soft material that's not itchy like other sweaters."
If you're ready to ease into spring fashion without freezing in the process, the Lovaru Colorblock Cardigan is calling your name. Shop the popular sweater on Amazon in several cute colors.
