Stella McCartney Pop

Stella McCartney has been teasing her new perfume, POP, since March with a slow reveal of her new crop of up-and-coming muses. She announced musician Grimes, model Kenya Kinski-Jones, actress Amandla Stenberg and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon will all front the new fragrance and finally, the finished campaign is here! Catch the video below, plus read on for Gisele Bündchen’s sexy new (topless!) Givenchy ads and Alexa Chung’s major fashion announcement.

McCartney tapped the dream team to represent her new fragrance. The scent is intended to celebrate finding ones own individuality and these girls capture that essence effortlessly. In the video they ride around with abandon in a hot tub/convertible, dance in the desert and give off that quintessential “cool kids” vibe. “POP is a spirit. It is about capturing and celebrating that very special and exciting time when you are finding yourself and coming into your own,” McCartney shared. “It is about freedom, and starting your life away from judgments or labels. Together as one, these strong young women are a force to be reckoned with.”

Additionally, each muse has her own super cut with a message from McCartney in the description of each. She says Amandla “owns it and is totally alive.” She calls Grimes’ punk side “refreshing” to see. And says she’s “transfixed” by Leon’s dance moves (like mother, like daughter!).

Leon was the final face announced for the fragrance, with McCartney writing on Instagram, “Lola, who I’ve known her entire life, is at the beginning of her career as a performing artist. She’s an independent, inspirational and free-spirited young woman. Despite being born in the spotlight, she has kept her feet firmly on the ground!”

This will hopefully be the first of many cool McCartney collaborations we’ll see from the four muses.

Next up is Bündchen’s scandalous new Givenchy ads. She poses topless alongside Brazilian actor Cauã Reymond for the brand’s new jean campaign and the pics are so steamy, we’ll just let them speak for themselves.

(There’s also a slow-mo video to really accentuate said sexiness.)

In other jean news, Zoe Saldana is the face of 7 For All Mankind’s Fall/Winter 2016 brand new “b(air) denim” collection, that combines incredible comfort (thanks to its soft, lightweight material) with its signature chic aesthetic. “I’m a denim girl through and through, and 7 has always been an essential part of my wardrobe,” Saldana said of her new gig. “What I love most about this new collection, b(air) denim, is that they fit like a glove. As soon as you slip into them, they blend into your body, and you can’t help but feel sexy.”

Watch her video ad below to see them in action!

VIDEO: Zoe Saldana 7 For All Mankind Jeans



And finally, Chung is harnessing all those years spent working on fashion collaborations into her own namesake brand, Alexachung. The collection is set to include contemporary-priced ready-to-wear pieces, including denim, daywear, eveningwear, shoes and jewelry, and will debut in May 2017.

She told Business of Fashion, “I feel as though I’m kind of prepared to do it now. If it had been any time sooner than this, I either wouldn’t be responsible enough or have been able to take on this kind of feat.”

In the interview she also explained that she wanted to design outside of another brand’s drawn boundaries to have a little more creative freedom, and wants to get it going before she gets “too old.”

“I see this being the culmination of a lot of hard work for a decade and this being the resting place for all of those ideas and to continue kind of developing and growing that, just in this one home base space,” she said. “Also I feel like I need to get it up and running whilst I’m still young enough to have the energy and still be in touch with pop culture enough to make something that is actually relevant to the audience today.”

