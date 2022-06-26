Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon closed out the Marine Serre fashion show in Paris on Saturday, which showcased the designer's spring 2023 collection

Lourdes Leon Has All Eyes on Her as She Walks the Runway in Paris Wearing Tight Bodysuit

US singer-model Lourdes Leon presents a creation by Marine Serre during the Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on June 25, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer-model Lourdes Leon presents a creation by Marine Serre during the Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on June 25, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lourdes Leon is tearing up the runway in Paris.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old model and oldest daughter of Madonna strutted down the catwalk to close out the Marine Serre fashion show, which showcased the French designer's spring 2023 collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video shared by Vogue Leon is dressed in the designer's All Over Moon Catsuit, accessorizing in kitten heels and several pieces of gold jewelry including bangles, necklaces, earrings and chains around her torso.

She walks behind several other models along the runway — which is on an outdoor basketball court — her long, purple-red hair hanging straight down her back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lourdes Leon walks the runway during the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage) Lourdes Leon | Credit: Laurent Viteur/WireImage

Leon's participation in the Marine Serre show comes nine months after she made her second-ever runway appearance during the Savage X Fenty show in September 2021.

She teased her gig in the third installment of Rihanna's annual lingerie extravaganza by revealing her eye-catching ensemble for the virtual fashion show, which premiered Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime.

The model posed for a series of sultry shots, showing off her figure in a teal bra and matching panties, which were paired with thigh-high boots and a robe. She also rocked graphic eye makeup and a nude lip, while her dark hair was styled in an edgy updo.

Leon also appeared in the Savage x Fenty "Love On the Edge" Valentine's Day campaign this past January, modeling alongside Rihanna, 34, plus Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja and Evan Leff.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut

On Sunday, Leon was featured in a photo post on mom Madonna's Instagram account, in which the 63-year-old singer lamented having "woke(n) up to the terrifying news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies."

"This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair," added Madonna, who is a mom to four daughters including Mercy James, 16, and 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella. "Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women's rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights than a gun."

"I am scared For my daughters," the Queen of Pop continued. "I'm scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared. I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight."