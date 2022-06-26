Lourdes Leon Has All Eyes on Her as She Walks the Runway in Paris Wearing Tight Bodysuit
Lourdes Leon is tearing up the runway in Paris.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old model and oldest daughter of Madonna strutted down the catwalk to close out the Marine Serre fashion show, which showcased the French designer's spring 2023 collection.
In a video shared by Vogue Leon is dressed in the designer's All Over Moon Catsuit, accessorizing in kitten heels and several pieces of gold jewelry including bangles, necklaces, earrings and chains around her torso.
She walks behind several other models along the runway — which is on an outdoor basketball court — her long, purple-red hair hanging straight down her back.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week Alongside Gigi Hadid and Lourdes Leon
Leon's participation in the Marine Serre show comes nine months after she made her second-ever runway appearance during the Savage X Fenty show in September 2021.
She teased her gig in the third installment of Rihanna's annual lingerie extravaganza by revealing her eye-catching ensemble for the virtual fashion show, which premiered Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime.
The model posed for a series of sultry shots, showing off her figure in a teal bra and matching panties, which were paired with thigh-high boots and a robe. She also rocked graphic eye makeup and a nude lip, while her dark hair was styled in an edgy updo.
Leon also appeared in the Savage x Fenty "Love On the Edge" Valentine's Day campaign this past January, modeling alongside Rihanna, 34, plus Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja and Evan Leff.
RELATED VIDEO: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut
On Sunday, Leon was featured in a photo post on mom Madonna's Instagram account, in which the 63-year-old singer lamented having "woke(n) up to the terrifying news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies."
"This decision Has plunged me And every other woman in this country into deep despair," added Madonna, who is a mom to four daughters including Mercy James, 16, and 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella. "Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women's rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights than a gun."
"I am scared For my daughters," the Queen of Pop continued. "I'm scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared. I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight."
"Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong. enough to overcome / And so We Shall 🙏🏼 Overcome!" Madonna wrote. "We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights! Ladies are you ready……..,……….💪🏻💪💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿. To Fight?"