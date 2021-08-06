Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She Paid for College Herself: I'm Not 'This Talentless Rich Kid'

Lourdes Leon is proud of the name she's making for herself.

While gracing the cover of Vogue's coveted September 2021 issue, out Thursday, the 24-year-old model and dancer opened up about being the daughter of Madonna, and the public's false assumptions because of her famous mom.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told the magazine, explaining that she paid her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, away from the glitz of Hollywood.

And while Leon, who is Madonna's firstborn with ex Carlos Leon, said she is making a life of her own, she explained to Vogue that she and her famous mother share a love of something in common — dancing.

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she told the outlet of her passion. "You're using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

Leon is one of eight models who "make the moment" and grace the cover of Vogue's latest issue, as described by the magazine.

For the cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry," Leon was photographed alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu.

On Instagram Thursday, Leon celebrated the issue, sharing an image of the cover and teasing how all of the models appeared to be captured mid-laugh. "Somethin must have been realll funny 😁," she wrote.

While chatting with Vogue, Leon also explained the emotions she experiences when she is attacked for not shaving her armpits.