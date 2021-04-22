Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Reflects on First Boyfriend Timotheé Chalamet During Sexy Shoot

Lourdes Leon and Timotheé Chalamet both attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City

Lourdes Leon appears in the May issue of Vanity Fair — and the sexy editorial spread marks the world's (re)-introduction to Madonna's 24-year-old daughter.

In the surprisingly candid feature, Lourdes opens up about everything from (finally!) joining Instagram earlier this year and her "dream dinner" to her modeling debut and famous ex-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

"I respect him a lot. We were a little item," Leon, whose dad is fitness trainer Carlos Leon, said of the Little Women star. "My first boyfriend."

The two attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City together, along with actor Ansel Elgort, who Leon called "a terrible DJ."

The rising model and former ballerina also revealed that Madonna was a bit of a stage mom and "really went hard for [ballet] once she saw there was potential." Although Leon has not yet followed in her mom's entertainer footsteps, she did tease that she's up for a challenge and would love to play Mother Teresa in a movie.

Lourdes Leon in Vanity Fair Credit: Adrienne Raquel/Vanity Fair

Lately, Leon has been focused on fashion. In February, she starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign, just two months after fronting a Y2k-inspired ad for Juicy Couture's collaboration with underwear brand Parade.

"Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand," the press release stated.