Lourdes Leon and Quannah Chasinghorse Join Rihanna in Racy Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

Rihanna's bringing the heat — and megawatt star power — in her new Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day campaign.

In typical BadGalRiri fashion, the superstar mogul, 33, didn't just deliver a line of sexy lingerie just in time for Valentine's Day — she also recruited a lineup of diverse, changemaking individuals to star alongside her in the latest Savage x Fenty campaign.

For the label's "Love On the Edge" campaign, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja and Evan Leff, modeled with Rih to debut the unisex collection of bras, panties, boxers, bodysuits and pajamas designed to make everyone feel their sexiest.

lourdes Credit: Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

In the steamy photos, Rihanna (with pink balayage and bangs!) showed off a plunging lace-up corset with matching lace panties.

With her own hair slicked back into two high pigtails, Leon, 25, modeled next to the Fenty mogul in a strappy BDSM-inspired red bra, sexy red fishnets and a sheer flowing robe. Leon previously modeled for Savage x Fenty when she made her second-ever runway appearance during the third Savage X Fenty show in Sept. 2021.

rihanna savage x fenty's new valentine's day campaign Credit: Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

Chasinghorse, who recently opened up about the significance of her facial tattoos, wore a more covered up (but just as sexy) lace camisole, plus laced-up boy shorts and fishnet stockings.

As always, Savage x Fenty's Valentine's Day drop will be available in an array of inclusive sizes and prices will range from $14.95 to $64.95. Available for purchase starting Jan. 20, the collection will offer bra sizes ranging from 32 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups. Plus, underwear and sleepwear will be made in XS to 3X/S to XXXL.

quannah Credit: Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

Earlier this month, Rihanna announced major Savage x Fenty news: she's taking the shopping experience to the next level by opening storefronts for her rapidly growing lingerie brand in five cities. The first location? It's set to open this month in Las Vegas. Following the Vegas launch, other stores are set to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. in early 2022.

"2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!" Rihanna wrote on Twitter, adding: "Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl…"

Rihanna's gender and size-inclusive label was valued at $1 billion last February, days after announcing that she and French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton decided to put plans on hold for a Fenty ready-to-wear label as they continued to focus on the Savage line's growth.