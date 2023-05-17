Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Poses in Nearly Nude Sheer Catsuit for 'W' Magazine

Lourdes Leon makes her own rules.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the musical artist and daughter of pop icon Madonna shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her recent shoot with W Magazine for the Pop Issue, in which she dived into her affiliation with New York City-based record label Chemical X, founded by her friend and collaborator Eartheater.

In the four-part carousel post, Leon, 26, who also goes by Lolahol, is sprawled out on a red pool table in a nearly nude, sheer-all-over black lace catsuit which she layers under a black corset, paired with black Louboutin heels.

Nick Sethi/W Magazine

The first of the photos sees her on all fours smoldering into the camera as her red-bottomed shoes face the sky; she also added a sultry photo of herself washed out by the flash of a camera as she sits holding one of her heels behind her.

Leon continued the post, adding a shot of herself mooning the camera in the catsuit while posing with her label-mate Sammy before adding a final clip of herself doing sultry poses on a glowing dance floor.

Nick Sethi/W Magazine

The post was a contrast to the more glamorous shots of Leon and her crew for W.

In the feature story, Leon (whose dad is actor Carlos Leon) gave her best model pout for the camera, standing dramatically in a cat-like pose with one leg bent on an elevated surface as the other was on the ground, her black hair with blonde streaks falling to the side.

Leon also posed for photos against a mirror and with her record label of five as she spoke to the publication about how easy it is to compare one's self to others in New York City.

Nick Sethi/W Magazine

As she told W, "There's a lot of talk and a lot of criticism in this city … It's really easy to get down on yourself and feel uninspired or s---ty because everyone else is an artist; everyone is doing everything. It can feel like, Why am I here? Why is this important? Why is this relevant?"

Though, to Chemical X founder Eartheater, Leon clearly has a place in music because she, and the group, make music that touches people and speaks for itself.

Eartheater's belief in Leon is ultimately what inspired her to hop in the studio and make music of her own; she told the publication that after she requested Eartheater's song to be used in a Stella McCartney campaign, the record label founder "got my ass in the studio, and here the f--- we are."

W Magazine's Pop Issue is on stands on May 23.