Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Fronts 2000's-Inspired Juicy Couture Underwear Campaign

Just months after Sofia Richie starred in Juicy Couture’s Simple Life-inspired collection in collaboration with Italian sportswear label Kappa, the iconic 2000's label has teamed up with underwear brand Parade and tapped another young It-girl for the campaign: Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

In the photos, the 24-year-old (whose dad is fitness trainer Carlos Leon) poses in the ultimate Y2K-inspired bedroom wearing pieces from the new line, including a velour hoodie and briefs adorned with the brand’s famous logo.

Image zoom Credit: Sophie Cécile Xu/ Parade x Juicy Couture

The Parade x Juicy Couture collection, available now on yourparade.com, features the limited-edition “Dude, Where's my Couture Pack” ($42), complete with two pairs of underwear, a velour pouch and a scarf inspired by vintage Juicy charm bracelets.

While the "Buy Me Stuff Pack" ($48) comes with four pairs of underwear, in addition to a velour pouch and a printed scarf. The collaboration includes other bundles — like the "Viva la Juicy Pack," the "Kiss My Couture Pack" and the "Hollywood Forever Pack" — and many of the nostalgic items are also sold individually.

Image zoom Credit: Sophie Cécile Xu/ Parade x Juicy Couture

From gold logo-embossed pieces to hot pink thongs, the entire collection screams peak Paris Hilton and, according to a statement from Parade, was designed for "nice girls that like stuff."

The Parade x Juicy Couture also stars Ashley Graham, who flaunts her famous curves in the Parade x Juicy Couture Re: Play Brief in Starry Sky, and features a second set of campaign images staged to look like paparazzi pics straight from the pages of an early 2000's tabloid.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Parade

In one photo, Leon channels young Hollywood club-goers in a fuchsia tracksuit hoodie with matching sunglasses, strappy stilettos, hoop earrings, two purses, a fur scarf...and no pants.

Image zoom Credit: Parade x Juicy Couture

Image zoom Credit: Parade x Juicy Couture