Lourdes Leon was born to be a star. Madonna’s 22-year-old daughter has been modeling since she was young, starting out by starring in her mom’s Material Girl campaigns for Macy’s. Fast forward to 2018, and she has walked New York Fashion Week (with exposed leg hair!), starred in various campaigns and joined tastemakers on the red carpet at events like Monday night’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event.

So what’s next for the star? Below, everything we know about her skyrocketing career.

She’s a rising fashion model

Leon is a fixture in the New York Fashion Week scene. She can be seen front row at the Jeremy Scott show and this year she made a surprising catwalk appearance on the Gypsy Sport runway.

She modeled a very risqué outfit, wearing skimpy seashell pasties with several seashell-adorned body chains, high-waisted underwear which peeked out above her low-rise tattered jeans and exposed most of her unshaven legs.

She’s also worked on other high-fashion gigs including Stella McCartney’s ad campaign for the perfume, POP. This year she posed for Vogue Germany. And she’s even hit the catwalk before, walking hand-in-hand with Kelly Osbourne at Madonna’s Material Girl show in 2011.

She used to date Timothée Chalamet

Back when Leon was a student at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, she and the Call Me by Your Name actor were an item.

In 2017, Chalamet seemed to be on good terms with his ex. “She hasn’t seen [Call Me by Your Name] yet, but she’s excited to. She teases me about it,” he said on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show. “The movie itself she’s very excited about. … It’s the public appearance stuff around it, some of the late-night things I’ve done, I get made fun of.”

Her dad is actor Carlos Leon

Lourdes father is Madonna’s former fitness trainer Carlos Leon. The couple split shortly after Lourdes’ birth and Leon has since transitioned his career to acting. He’s had roles on Blue Bloods, White Collar, Ugly Betty, Law & Order and Oz to name a few.

She’s following in her mom’s footsteps with unshaven legs and underarms

Many celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Amandla Stenberg and Paris Jackson have embraced long armpit hair, but before they all ditched the razor, Madonna was one of the first celebs to go au naturel.

Back in 2014 Madonna showed off her own hairy pits on social media writing, “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!”

“I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that,” Madonna told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

On New Year’s Eve in 2017, Leon copied her mom by posing in a selfie embracing Madonna while proudly displaying her unshaven armpits.

She’s close to her siblings

Madonna has five other children, including 18-year-old Rocco Ritchie (with ex Guy Ritchie), Mercy James and David Banda, both 12, and 5½-year-old twins Estere and Stella, and Leon is often spotted hanging out with her younger siblings.

Madonna is not shy about sharing photos of her daughters bonding on social media, recently sharing a snap of Lourdes with her little sis writing, “Big Sisters are the Best.”

And in July she joined her entire family in Malawi to celebrate the one year anniversary of the opening of the Mercy James Centre, the first children’s hospital in the country, which Madonna’s charity — Raising Malawi – helped open.

Leon was not able to make it to the opening in 2017 because of a school commitment, but she was there this year, posing in front of a mural in the lobby with her siblings.