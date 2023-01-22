Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation

After dropping her debut EP Go in November through her pop persona Lolahol, Leon Lourdes enjoyed a Caribbean getaway with her friend and collaborator Eartheater

By
Glenn Garner
Published on January 22, 2023 04:46 PM
Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnqjWCkNS9W/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cdc8e470-c459-419a-81ef-213a36fca221. Lourdes Leon/Instagram
Photo: Lourdes Leon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon is putting a grunge spin on resort wear.

The Go artist, 26, left little to the imagination on Saturday as she posed for some sizzling photos with her friend and fellow musician Eatheater while the pair rocked complementing black and white looks at the Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman.

She bared some of her chest and a black bikini bottom in a sheer black floor-length coverup, which was shredded with horizontal tears all the way down, while her friend sported a resort look in white.

Leon's Caribbean getaway comes after she got candid about her relationship with the fashion industry. "Fashion is an art, and I really respect that, but I can only play the game up to a certain point," she told The Cut in November. "If you're a model, you go in and do what you're told," Leon added.

The former model also discussed her debut EP Go, which she dropped that month through her pop persona Lolahol.

"I always felt like, Never, never, never," she said of following in her pop icon mother Madonna's musical footsteps, explaining that Eartheater (a.k.a. Alexandra Drewchin) motivated her to get into the studio after hearing her work.

Madonna, 64, who is embarking on The Celebration Tour later this year, recently said that what makes her "the happiest" as a mother is seeing how each of her kids "has found their creativity" during a rare interview for Vanity Fair's "Icons Issue."

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she added. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."

The Madame X artist also admitted that motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle" as she discussed the challenges of raising six children in the spotlight.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Is Grateful for Her Six Children: "You're All Pieces of My Heart"

"Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job," she said. "Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

Madonna welcomed Lourdes in 1996 with Carlos Leon. She also shares son Rocco Ritchie, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and she's mother to four adopted children: David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone.

