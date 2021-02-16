Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Flaunts Armpit Hair in Edgy New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Lourdes Leon is "striking a pose" in a new fashion campaign.

Two months after fronting a Y2k-inspired ad for Juicy Couture's collaboration with underwear brand Parade, Madonna's 24-year-old daughter has landed another major modeling gig — this time, with Marc Jacobs.

Leon (whose father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon) stars in the label's Spring 2021 The Marc Jacobs campaign featuring new accessories like brightly colored tote bags, statement sneakers, logo-embossed jewelry, face masks and more.

"Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand," the press release states.

In the photos, Leon is sporting red hair, long red nails and her signature full brows as she models floral-print blouse, stripped socks and sparkly blue tights, among other pieces. The star embodies the label — which "celebrates eclecticism and an individualized approach to personal style" — by embracing avant-garde poses and her unshaven armpit hair.

She posted a few of the photos on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, "#MARCMYWORDSsssssssssss TY @marcjacobs @haleywollens @briannalcapozzi @nailsbymei @tamaramcnaughton @farahomidi"

The model has always been a long proponent of showing off her body hair, just like her superstar mom. She flashed her unshaved underarms in a sweet selfie with Madonna on New Year's Day in 2018, and later rocked unshaved legs on the runway at New York Fashion Week that same year.

Madonna Instagram