This Lightweight Tank Top Comes in 20 Different Colors — and It’s Only $15 on Amazon

Along with a flowy maxi dress, a comfortable pair of sandals, and a flattering swimsuit, a breathable and lightweight top is another summer essential that every woman should have in her warm-weather wardrobe. If you still haven’t found one, a growing number of Amazon shoppers recommend checking out the LouKeith Racerback Tank.
Made from an ultra-soft cotton/spandex blend, this simple tank features a subtle racerback silhouette and a hi-low hemline that can be tucked in or out of shorts, pants, or skirts. Shoppers say they love how flattering and comfortable the airy top is, along with the fact that it comes in 20 different colors and prints.
“I love this top so much,” raved one customer. “It’s so flattering and slimming without being tight. It covers my chest and looks absolutely amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it.”
“I am really impressed with the quality of this top,” wrote another. “It fit well in all the right places, covering that weird little armpit boob area. It’s also very light and breathable and it has a nice flowy-ness to it.”
While hundreds of Amazon shoppers have deemed this cute tank the “perfect summer shirt,” the versatile top can be worn in chiller months as well. Wear it now with a pair of shorts and sandals, then once the temperatures get cooler, you can layer it under a cozy cardigan or a tailored blazer.
No matter how you style it, this is one piece that shoppers say you’ll want more than one color of hanging in your closet. Below, shop the customer-loved tank top for as little as $7.
