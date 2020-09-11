Louis Vuitton Unveils Luxury Logo Face Shield Complete with Gold Studs

The luxury visor features a photochromic shield that gradually transitions from clear to dark when exposed to direct sunlight

Louis Vuitton is the latest fashion house to lean into the hottest accessory trend of 2020: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The French label will launch a light-sensitive protective visor in select Louis Vuitton stores nationwide on Oct. 30. Priced at $7,500 HKD (approximately $968 USD) according to multiple reports, the LV Shield features monogram-trim, gold stud details and an elasticated head-strap engraved with the brand’s iconic logo.

Louis Vuitton's luxury visor is the ultimate intersection of fashion, function and technology — its photochromic shield will gradually transition from clear to dark when exposed to direct sunlight, blocking out harmful UV Rays, eliminating the need for sunglasses and protecting against potential infection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With face shields becoming increasingly popular, PEOPLE spoke to Dr. David Edwards of Harvard University in July, who explained the "pros" and "cons" of plastic coverings.

Although they’re “particularly effective” at preventing large airborne respiratory droplets — which could result from a person nearby coughing or sneezing — they don’t do as good of a job with blocking smaller particles, as face shields don’t completely seal off the face.

“With smaller particles, they don’t travel like bullets, they hover in the air and below that face shield you’re still breathing in that air,” Edwards told PEOPLE.

However, while face shields can be helpful, and certainly won't hurt individuals who choose to use them, Edwards still recommends wearing masks — either alone, or in conjunction with the plastic coverings.