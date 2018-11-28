The contemporary Japanese artist Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West met up with during their visit to Tokyo this week is the mastermind behind one of the most iconic It bags of the early ’00s.

Takashi Murakami partnered with Louis Vuitton for over a decade to create limited edition collections featuring colorful designs that were a far departure from the label’s typical brown monogrammed logo bags. Since the collaboration began in 2003 with the inaugural Murakami Multicolore Monogram collection, which was beloved by Jessica Simpson, Paris Hilton and more stars at the time, his work became one of the most in-demand accessories on the market.

Now, after ending his 13-year relationship with the brand in 2015 after Louis Vuitton brought in former Balenciaga creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as its new creative lead, Murakami’s designs (from the Multicolore to the Monogramouflage to the Character Bag) have become a vintage handbag collector’s dream.

Some now-extinct bags, now regaining popularity from stars like Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner flaunting their own, resell for upwards of $12,500 on sites like TheRealReal and What Goes Around Comes Around.

Although we shouldn’t expect any new collaborations between Louis Vuitton and Murakami anytime soon, his legacy on the brand is likely to live on for ages. And judging from the artist’s recent meeting with The Wests, a Yeezy collaboration might be in the works.

See all the celebs, from the OG fans in the early aughts to A-list collectors today, who have invested in these one-of-a-kind designs, below.

Jessica Simpson

During her Newlyweds days with then-husband Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson became one of the first celebs to be spotted wearing one of Murakami’s LV designs.

Kim Kardashian West

Nearly 10 years after it first launched in 2008, Kardashian West brought back the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Monogramouflage Speedy bag, which resells now for $8,500!

Paris Hilton

The original the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bags became a staple in Paris Hilton‘s style, including this tote from the Multicolore collection, which now resells for $6,000.

Kylie Jenner

With her nearly $1 billion cosmetics empire, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner‘s invested in some of the most swoon-worthy Louis Vuitton collaborations with Murakami.

When the star showed off her massive dedicated handbag closet, Jenner pointed out two favorites: the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Miroir Mirror Gold bag (up for $1,950 at What Goes Around Comes Around) and the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Multicolore Noi satchel (reselling for $1,735.50 at Tradesy).

Among her other favorites are the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Multicolore suitcases, which are so priceless, they’re not even available for purchase at any online resellers’ stores.

Rihanna

The “Diamonds” pop star was one of the first to make Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Monogramouflage Speedy bag (the same one Kardashian West wore) back when it first hit the market.

Kendall Jenner

Like her older sister, years after the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Monogramouflage Speedy bag was put on the map, Kendall Jenner brought back the iconic accessory into mainstream popularity.