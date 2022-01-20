Louis Vuitton Shows Virgil Abloh's Last Collection, Naomi Campbell Sits Front Row with Late Designer's Wife

Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 show took place in Paris on Thursday with a slew of celebs in attendance, including Virgil Abloh’s wife Shannon, Naomi Campbell, Venus Williams, and more

Virgil Abloh's last collection for Louis Vuitton debuted in Paris on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week, and stars from all over came out to honor the late fashion designer, who died in November after a private battle with cancer at age 41.

Abloh's wife, Shannon, and iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell sat front row while taking in the show together. Shannon sported a head-to-toe floral suit, accessorizing with a structured, mustard yellow Louis Vuitton handbag while her light blonde hair was styled in a chic updo with face-framing bangs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Campbell looked equally as stunning in a layered, floor-length athleisure-inspired Louis Vuitton ensemble, keeping her hair and makeup simple and sleek for the big event.

Louis Vuitton Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

The show itself was a work of art, as models put on a stellar performance by dancing and maneuvering around the whimsical stage, which featured a large bed, a sprawling red roof complete with a chimney and smoke effects, and of course, a runway that showed off Abloh's final collection.

Louis Vuitton Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/ Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Sotheby's announced in a news release on Wednesday that they are collaborating with Louis Vuitton to auction off 200 pairs of LV x Nike "Air Force 1" sneakers designed by Abloh that were originally created for the Spring/Summer 2022 Men's Collection.

Potential buyers can bid on the limited-edition sneakers — which are made from "precious calf leather," are "embellished with Louis Vuitton's emblematic Monogram and Damier patterns with natural cowhide piping," and come in an orange Louis Vuitton pilot made of Monogram Taurillon Leather — from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Show with Daughter North

The proceeds from the auction will benefit The Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund, "which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent."

In November, news of Abloh's death sent shockwaves through the fashion industry, and his family confirmed that he had been undergoing "numerous, challenging treatments" for a rare, aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.