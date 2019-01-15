Louis Vuitton Enlists A-List Models for Pre-Fall Collection, Plus More Style and Beauty News To Know

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Traditionally, luxury companies preview any of their newest launches in a runway show but Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Collections, made a revolutionary move and debuted the brand’s Pre-Fall collection through a lookbook modeled by all-star celebrities.

Big names (and close friends of the fashion director) like Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz, Laura Herrier and Michelle Williams are some of the 17 models that showcased the new collection.

The designer explained how the campaign came together in a press release: “These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and the same time reflect the eclecticism of the female identity.”

Also in front of the camera: Pop star Rita Ora, who is now the new ambassador for German label Escada. She will appear in the brand’s spring campaign and has also collaborated with the fashion house to make her own customized version of their popular Heart bag.

Ora told WWD why Escada is so special to her. “Escada was a brand that I grew up with,” she said. “I remember seeing their campaigns as a child and thinking the women look so powerful yet relatable. The brand has always championed the message of designing for a woman by a woman”.

And Miu Miu tapped actress Elle Fanning, 20, to be the new face of their latest fragrance “Twist,” with a cute trailer that shows her making some really far-out puns. Fanning appears in the video clothed in extraterrestrial styled outfits on the moon spritzing herself with the brand-new perfume.