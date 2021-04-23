BTS Lands Dynamite Partnership with Louis Vuitton as the Brand's Newest Global Ambassadors

"I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on," Louis Vuitton's Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh said

PSA: the power of BTS is about to infiltrate luxury fashion.

On Thursday, Louis Vuitton named the K-pop icons its newest global ambassadors. The news comes three months after BTS helped drive millions of views to the house's men's fall 2021 digital presentation with a social media teaser campaign and one month after all seven superstars wore Louis Vuitton to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Louis Vuitton's Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh said in a statement that he's "delighted" to welcome BTS as house ambassadors and explained that the partnership is a fusion of "luxury and contemporary fashion."

"I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on," the designer added.

The pop group shared similar sentiments: "Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh," they shared.

BTS JOIN LOUIS VUITTON AS HOUSE AMBASSADORS Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, writing "#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook."

The label also shared photos from the BTS' campaign debut — which sees the musicians in coordinating pastel ensembles and sneakers — on Instagram, calling BTS "one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world" in the caption.

"LV X BTS ? = GORGEOUS🤩💜" one fan wrote in the comment section. "I'd just like to say congrats to LV for getting the privilege of working with bts and having them as ambassadors, such an accomplishment ✨" someone else added.

While a third person wrote, "OUR 7 KINGS 👏👏👏"

The partnership comes just days after BTS inked another major deal with none other than McDonald's.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that its collaborating with the Grammy award-winning supergroup to highlight BTS's favorite order. The promotion, aptly titled "BTS Meal," begins on May 26 and will be available in over 50 countries, including the United States.

The delicious order includes 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," BIGHIT MUSIC, the label of BTS, said in a statement.