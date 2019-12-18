Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Posts First Makeup Tutorial Since College Admissions Scandal

As promised, Olivia Jade Giannulli is back to her regularly scheduled influencer programming.

Nearly nine months after parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal, the social media star posted a YouTube video titled “Everyday Routine.”

In the 16-minute “Get Ready With Me”-style tutorial, Giannulli shows her 1.95 million subscribers how to achieve a natural glowy makeup look, then shares her outfit of the day — a Reformation zebra-print maxi dress featuring a thigh-high slit, paired with a Princess Polly baby blue cardigan, white Vans and a navy cross-body bag.

“Hi guys! Welcome back to my YouTube channel,” the 20-year-old star says to open the video, which comes two weeks after she posted a short clip titled “hi again” (her first YouTube video since news of the scandal broke).

“I don’t wear makeup every single day, so when I do wear makeup it’s normally for something or if I’m just feeling like putting myself together,” Giannulli explained in yesterday’s tutorial. “So I’ll do a little bit more than just like a tinted moisturizer and mascara, but it still looks super natural so you can wear this every single day,” she explains.

Giannulli starts off her look by priming her face with Bobbi Brown’s popular Vitamin Enriched Face Base before pausing for a brief moment of reflection: “I feel like I haven’t done — I know that I’ve been gone awhile — but I feel like I haven’t done a sit-down tutorial in so long. Is this boring?” she asks the camera. “I don’t know what to do.”

The fashion and beauty influencer applies a Laura Mercier foundation with a brush, then pounces it in with a damp beauty sponge for a “nice and natural” finish.

“So just an update, also, I have a vlog that I’m still working on a filming. It’s just not done. I wanted to get this video — or really any video — up sooner after my initial video,” she said, referencing the “hi again” YouTube video, in which she told viewers she wanted to get back to posting regularly but wasn’t “legally not allowed to speak on anything” related to the scandal.

“But I’m not done with it and I’m still just like easing back into it,” Giannulli adds. “So thanks for being patient. You guys are awesome.”

She then applies the best-selling Tarte Shape Tape Concealer and cream contours using a hefty amount of Too Faced Born This Way Concealer. “Even if it looks a little cringe to you right now, I promise when this is all said and done, you’re going to be like, ‘I forgot she kind of looked like a carrot’.”

Giannulli tops off her base with Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, a spritz of Urban Decay setting spray, Laura Mercier’s cult-classic cream highlighter in the shade “Gilded Honey,” Too Faced Sweethearts Bronzer, which has small flecks of glitter to create a radiant finish, and finally, a coral blush by Kylie Cosmetics.

“I really forgot how to do makeup,” she said with a laugh, after botching the name of her CoverGirl eyebrow pencil.

Instead of using a traditional liquid, gel or pencil product to create her winged eyeliner, Giannulli messily applies a black eyeshadow with a thin brush then sharpens up the line with the angled edge of her beauty sponge.

“If you don’t know how to do a winged eyeliner, it doesn’t matter. Because after I teach you this trick, you’re going to know how to do a winged eyeliner.”

She finishes the makeup look with Glossier mascara and a glossy lip.

Though Giannulli seems to be in good spirits throughout the video, fans were quick to point out her noticeably different appearance.

“Is it just me or does [it] look like she got really thin…like in her face,” one user wrote in the comment section. Another said, “I hope she’s okay, her face has thinned out so much.”

“She’s so skinny and her voice is so shaky,” a third fan wrote. “You can also see that she’s trying to think about what to say it’s not just coming naturally. This is taking such a toll on her and I feel so bad because even though she made a mistake I still love her so much.”

On Oct. 22, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that Loughlin, 55, Giannulli, 56, and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” They have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Prior to the new charges, which they pleaded not guilty to, Loughlin and Giannulli both already faced charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. They previously faced up to 40 years in prison and have pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted Loughlin and Giannulli in the shocking nationwide scam as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of actions such as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William Singer to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the USC crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport. (The USC Registrar previously confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled” at the university.)

Since the scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade has lost several endorsement deals as a social media influencer and moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May. However, neither Olivia Jade nor her older sister has been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.