Lori Harvey Wows in an Animal Print Cutout Mini Dress at Dundas x REVOLVE Holiday Dinner
The model brought her fashion A-game for the holiday event in Los Angeles
Lori Harvey looked flawless when she attended the Dundas x Revolve holiday dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night.
The model, 24, rocked the Dundas x Revolve Jett Jacquard dress which featured a chic purple leopard print design with cutouts along the side. She accessorized the look with strappy heels and diamond earrings.
Steve Harvey's stepdaughter rocked a chic ponytail and a glossy lip for her night out on the town.
The entrepreneur, who recently launched her own skincare line, arrived at the event without her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan but she was not the only celebrity in attendance.
Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio were also there to celebrate the second collaboration between Peter Dundas and the fashion reltailer.
Klum rocked the hot pink Grace Mini dress that she paired with over-the-knee boots for the event at the celebrity hotspot.
Alessandra Ambrosio meanwhile looked gorgeous in the metallic ivory Harlow Maxi dress.