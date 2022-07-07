Lori Harvey Celebrates Sweet Moment Between Her Parents Steve and Marjorie Looking Sharp

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are one cute couple!

Daughter Lori Harvey left love in the comments section of her mom's latest Instagram post Wednesday, showing a sweet interaction between the pair looking fashionable in Paris.

"Steve and Marjorie 🖤," Marjorie, 57, captioned the video with her husband, 65.

"You ready?" the mom of seven asked the Family Feud host, as she walked into a room wearing a black blazer mini dress with strappy gold heels.

Her entrance seemed to stun Steve, looking dapper in a black velvet suit with a black and white ruffled shirt.

"Yeah, I want it," he replied, as his wife laughed and leaned in for a kiss.

"You already got it," she said, adding "Let's go!" as they walked out the door together.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Credit: Marjorie Harvey Instagram

"Come on sashay!!!! 🤣😍😍😍," Lori, 25, posted below.

In a fashion flex of his own, Steve shared a montage of himself and his wife strolling out of a hotel in two stylish looks, captioning the clip "PARIS" on Instagram Wednesday.

As the Harveys go strong, their model daughter is newly single. On June 4, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lori and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan had called it quits after a year and a half of dating.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the source said at the time. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the insider added of the 35-year-old actor. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Amid the breakup, a source close to Lori told PEOPLE that the SKN by LH founder "is young and wasn't ready to commit" to Jordan.

"She is very focused on her career," the source said. According to the insider, Lori "realized that they weren't on the same page" as she and the Black Panther star "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the insider revealed. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

In Lori's corner is her doting dad, who voiced his support for her on The Steve Harvey Morning Show after the breakup made headlines.

"I'm team Lori, 1,000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her," the host began.

"Things happen," he continued. "It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

Steve added that he believes Jordan "is still a cool guy, from what I know."

"As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do," he said.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey attends the Trifecta Gala on May 03, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Steve and Marjorie wed in 2007, and recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. The couple share seven children from previous marriages – Steve's daughters Brandi and Karli, and sons Broderick and Wynton, and Marjorie's daughters Morgan and Lori, and son Jason – and are grandparents to seven.

In conversation with PEOPLE in 2016, Steve said that marrying Marjorie – over a decade after they first dated – changed his life forever for the better