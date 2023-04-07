Lori Harvey Snuggles Up with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Romantic Getaway — See Their Pics!

Lori Harvey seems to be enjoying her vacation with boyfriend Damson Idris.

The model has been sharing pictures and videos to her Instagram Story this week of her beachside vacation with her 5 million followers.

On Thursday, Harvey shared a view through her legs of crystal blue water with a small boat in the background.

Harvey posted a short selfie video next showing her lounging on a beach chair in an orange bikini top and thick gold hoop earrings, gold bangle and three delicate necklaces of varying lengths. She's also wearing a delicate gold hand chain.

In a third photo, Harvey is sitting on Idris' back while he rests on a lounge chair. She's wearing the orange thong bikini and a straw cowboy hat and holding a tropical beverage on what appears to be a deserted beach. Earlier this week, Harvey shared a sweet photo of Idris kissing her head while she took a picture of the two of them.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in January for the model's birthday after first being spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December.

Harvey shared several photos from her birthday party, including one notable tribute that included an image of her sweetly smiling as she receives a kiss from Idris.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote Idris on the image, with Harvey sharing the romantic snap on her social media account, adding three white hearts underneath.

​​After the loving picture, Idris added a solo shot of Lori on his Instagram Story, where the birthday girl posed with stacks of dollars as she rocked a black bomber jacket and a matching T-shirt with her hair slicked back. He added on the top portion of the pic, "The Plug."

Before dating Idris, Harvey was in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, 36. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they had broken up. A source later told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

The SKN by LH founder also spoke about her relationship status in January, appearing to shut down rumors that she dated both music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53, and his son, Justin Dior Combs, 29.

"I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," Harvey said during a video interview with E! News host Adrienne Bailon. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions."

Asked by Bailon about the "biggest misconception" about her, Harvey expressed, "It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before.' "