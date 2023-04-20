Lori Harvey Reveals She Wishes She Had Rihanna's Wardrobe: 'She's a Fashion Icon' (Exclusive)

Lori Harvey is just like the rest of us — she's a fan of Rihanna. Specifically, she's a fan of Rihanna's wardrobe.

In a new exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the model talks style influences and highlighted the musician as someone she admires.

"I would raid Rihanna for sure, she's a fashion icon and I enjoy her take on personal style," Harvey tells PEOPLE of her desire to dive into Rihanna's closet and grab some things for herself.

Harvey adds that in her second year attending the music festival, she opted for a low-key vibe with her style. While taking in all of Coachella and Revolve Festival's "different brand activations, products, food, and of course the exciting performances," she says she kept things pretty simple.

"My first year, I raided my mother's closet, and this year I did the same using my own wardrobe," the 26-year-old tells PEOPLE. "There's already a standard style that's been set over the years, so for me, it's all about adding my own individual style and keeping comfort first in mind." She adds that not getting dirty in the desert was also one of her top priorities.

While some people may get a jump-start on their Coachella prep way in advance, that's definitely not the case for the model, who tells PEOPLE that her packing was very last minute.

"I have to be honest, with such a busy schedule I actually packed the night before and morning of both [years]," she reveals to PEOPLE. "It comes down to having my own sense of style and shopping with a brand favorite of mine, like Revolve, who always make my one-stop-shop experience seamless."

Lori Harvey. Lori Harvey/Instagram (2)

Harvey made headlines earlier this month when she shared photos and videos from a tropical vacation with her beau, Damson Idris.

In one photo, she shared a view through her legs of crystal blue water with a small boat in the background.

Harvey also posted a short selfie video showing her lounging on a beach chair in an orange bikini top and thick gold hoop earrings, gold bangle and three delicate necklaces of varying lengths.

In a third photo, Harvey sat on Idris' back while he rested on a lounge chair. She wore an orange thong bikini and a straw cowboy hat while holding a tropical beverage. A few days earlier, Harvey shared a sweet photo of Idris kissing her head while she took a picture of the two of them.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in January for the model's birthday after first being spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December.

Harvey shared several photos from her party, including one notable tribute that included an image of her sweetly smiling as she received a kiss from Idris.

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

"Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote Idris on the image, with Harvey sharing the romantic snap on her social media account, adding three white hearts underneath.

​​After the loving picture, Idris added a solo shot of Harvey on his Instagram Story, where the birthday girl posed with stacks of dollars as she rocked a black bomber jacket and a matching T-shirt with her hair slicked back. He added on the top portion of the pic, "The Plug."

Before dating Idris, Harvey was in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, 36. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they had broken up. A source later told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."