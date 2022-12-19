Lori Harvey Steps Into Her Power for 'Essence' 's 'Black Love' Issue: 'It's My Time'

Harvey opened up about love in all its forms for Essence's Black Love Issue

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 19, 2022 08:03 AM
Lori Harvey Essence
Photo: Photographed by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve

It's Lori Harvey's time to shine.

The model and entrepreneur, who has been in campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and more, graces the January/February cover of Essence wearing nothing but a necklace and her natural beauty.

"This moment is about me," Harvey, 25, shared with the magazine of where she's at in life right now. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

Lori Harvey Essence
Photographed by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve

Shot by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve and styled by Yashua Simmons, the magazine's spread also includes a glamorous photo of Harvey lounging in a chair wearing white briefs, an oversized white furry coat and black heels.

The new issue is the outlet's Black Love Issue and highlights different variations of what love looks like, from self-love to relationships. Harvey had a lot to say about her own relationship with love, whether it's with others or with herself — and she wants people to know that she knows herself and it's time others know her, too.

"I know my worth, and I know my value. I'm not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve," she shared of her self-worth and not settling in a relationship. "That's where I'm at in my life right now. I'm not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody."

The SKN by LH creator and CEO has certainly made headlines for her high-profile relationships, including one with Michael B. Jordan, but she thinks it's about time she's seen for her accomplishments, and given some grace for having to grow up in the spotlight. As the daughter of famed comedian Steve Harvey, she's long known what it means to have a very public life.

"But what I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I'm trying to figure it out in the public eye," she shared with Essence. She told the outlet that she is, indeed, figuring it out, though, and has advice that she lives by and is ready to pass along: "Love yourself. Put yourself on the highest pedestal, and don't ever come down."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lori Harvey Essence
Photographed by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve

Harvey shared a similar message in August when she sat down with Teyana Taylor on Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series.

Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, from romantic to platonic to professional. The pair discussed never compromising one's core values, but focused a lot on change.

"I almost got married very young," Harvey revealed. "I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything. I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life."

She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to "date on my terms." She added, "However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."

Earlier in the episode, Harvey said that change is "the beautiful part of growth," noting that she doesn't want the same things at 25 that she wanted at 21. "Two different mindsets. Like, I don't even know her anymore."

"She's not here anymore," Harvey said. "This is who we're dealing with today."

Related Articles
Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Lori Harvey Explains Why She Dates on Her 'Terms': 'I Almost Got Married Very Young'
Blake Shelton Rollout
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka on November 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Talks About Dating and Finding True Love Again After Kim Porter's Death: 'I Haven't Given Up'
Cynthia Bailey attends Spare Me! Real Talk For Compassionate Care Of Black Women With Uterine Fibroids panel
Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Split with Mike Hill: 'This Is Not a Tragic Ending'
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans 'Absolutely' Wants to Settle Down and Have a Family: 'I Love Love'
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey on Business, Babies and Teaching Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan 'Everything' About Skincare
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey Says She and Michael B. Jordan Are '4 Lifers' in Cute Birthday Tribute
Kevin Smith, Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith Says His 1999 Movie 'Dogma' Is in 'Limbo' Because Harvey Weinstein Is 'Holding It Hostage'
Lori Harvey, steve harvey, majorie harvey
Lori Harvey Celebrates Sweet Moment Between Her Parents Steve and Marjorie Looking Sharp
hailey bieber
The 10 Biggest Bombshells from Hailey Bieber's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline
Lori Harvey ; Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Girlfriend Lori Harvey with Beachy Birthday Tribute: 'My Turtle'
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Break Up After Over 1 Year: 'Both Completely Heartbroken,' Says Source
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Event Presented By Facebook Gaming - Inside
Halle Bailey Says She's 'for Sure' in Love with Boyfriend DDG as She Covers 'Essence' with Sister Chloe