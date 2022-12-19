Lori Harvey Steps Into Her Power for 'Essence' 's 'Black Love' Issue: 'It's My Time'

It's Lori Harvey's time to shine.

The model and entrepreneur, who has been in campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and more, graces the January/February cover of Essence wearing nothing but a necklace and her natural beauty.

"This moment is about me," Harvey, 25, shared with the magazine of where she's at in life right now. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

Photographed by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve

Shot by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve and styled by Yashua Simmons, the magazine's spread also includes a glamorous photo of Harvey lounging in a chair wearing white briefs, an oversized white furry coat and black heels.

The new issue is the outlet's Black Love Issue and highlights different variations of what love looks like, from self-love to relationships. Harvey had a lot to say about her own relationship with love, whether it's with others or with herself — and she wants people to know that she knows herself and it's time others know her, too.

"I know my worth, and I know my value. I'm not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve," she shared of her self-worth and not settling in a relationship. "That's where I'm at in my life right now. I'm not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody."

The SKN by LH creator and CEO has certainly made headlines for her high-profile relationships, including one with Michael B. Jordan, but she thinks it's about time she's seen for her accomplishments, and given some grace for having to grow up in the spotlight. As the daughter of famed comedian Steve Harvey, she's long known what it means to have a very public life.

"But what I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I'm trying to figure it out in the public eye," she shared with Essence. She told the outlet that she is, indeed, figuring it out, though, and has advice that she lives by and is ready to pass along: "Love yourself. Put yourself on the highest pedestal, and don't ever come down."

Harvey shared a similar message in August when she sat down with Teyana Taylor on Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series.

Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, from romantic to platonic to professional. The pair discussed never compromising one's core values, but focused a lot on change.

"I almost got married very young," Harvey revealed. "I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything. I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life."

She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to "date on my terms." She added, "However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."

Earlier in the episode, Harvey said that change is "the beautiful part of growth," noting that she doesn't want the same things at 25 that she wanted at 21. "Two different mindsets. Like, I don't even know her anymore."

"She's not here anymore," Harvey said. "This is who we're dealing with today."