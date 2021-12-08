Lori Harvey Launched Skincare Line After Longtime Desire to 'Replicate' Her Mom's 'Glowy' Skin

The 24-year-old model and entrepreneur opens up to PEOPLE about her skincare line, SKN by LH, and why her latest success is a "full-circle moment"

Lori Harvey is making a big splash in the skincare space.

The 24-year-old model recently spoke to PEOPLE about her love for Black-owned businesses — like her own brand, SKN by LH — and revealed that her mom Marjorie Harvey fostered her obsession with establishing a skincare routine at a very young age.

"My mom still has the most beautiful skin. I was always obsessed with how glowy her skin was, and I just wanted to always replicate that," Harvey told PEOPLE. "I would get into her products when she would leave the house or be asleep and just try to redo what I saw her do."

After growing up wanting healthy skin like her mother, SKN by LH later became a concrete idea for Harvey when she found out she had rosacea, beginning her long — and failed — journey to find products that worked for her.

"I have a condition called rosacea, and my skin is extremely sensitive," she explained. "I get breakouts, my skin gets really red. I had scarring, I had hyperpigmentation and acne bumps. I couldn't use a lot of products on my face because they were too harsh or it would make my skin condition worse. I was using like 15 million products."

Harvey knew there had to be an easier way to get her skin healthy, which led to her creating a "simplified" skincare line for herself and "people who were having the same struggles and issues that I was having."

When SKN by LH dropped in October, the line — which incorporates a five-step system of clean, vegan and cruelty-free products — sold out in just days. Harvey said the brand's successful debut was "surreal," adding that she's "extremely grateful for all the love and support I was shown."

Though she admitted there is "always room for growth" with inclusivity in the beauty and fashion industries, the model said she "loves" seeing a recent push in supporting Black business owners like herself.

Lori Harvet Credit: Maya Darasaw

That's why she partnered with Facebook for their second annual #BuyBlack campaign which highlights Black-owned businesses and Black culture this holiday season through live shopping segments supporting some Harvey's favorites like The Hair Kitchen, Laquan Smith clothing and Elisa Johnson sunglasses.

"I love being able to highlight Black businesses, shopping Black, buying Black. And I love that Facebook offered the feature that they could live shop," Harvey said.

"There are so many things that the industry is starting to do that are giving people a platform to showcase their work and their art," she continued. "I really love that people are making a conscious effort to highlight Black-owned brands right now."

Lori Harvey Credit: Blair Caldwell

And highlighting Black-owned businesses is something Harvey recently got to do for her own brand as she held a pop-up shop for SKN by LH in Miami at Art Basel, which she described at a "full-circle moment."

"To finally have launched it, received the feedback that I've been getting, you know, people are loving it, everyone's trying it," Harvey said. "It's really like a bittersweet moment for me because this is something that I've been dreaming about since I was a little girl."

While Harvey soaks up her latest successes, she's also got the support of her loved ones, including actor and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, who she said has seen her line "evolve" since the beginning and now loves using it himself.

"He actually has his own set in his bathroom that he uses. He's like, 'These are mine. Don't touch mine. Get yours over there.' So I finally got him on his routine," she said of Jordan, 34, who she recently celebrated a one year anniversary with. "When I was formulating it, he was my little test subject. So he's definitely seen it grow and evolve, and he loves it."