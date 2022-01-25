Lori Harvey on Business, Babies and Teaching Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan 'Everything' About Skincare
When she's not modeling bikinis in the Bahamas or hanging out with her boyfriend (and PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive) Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey is busy building the next big beauty brand.
In POPSUGAR's January/February cover story, the 25-year-old aspiring entrepreneur and daughter of television star Steve Harvey opened up about launching her skincare brand SKN by LH and why the passion project goes beyond moisturizer.
"When the next generation is coming up and there's that little brown girl who wants to get into skin care or start her own company, she can see me and be like, 'I can do it, too,' " Harvey told POPSUGAR.
RELATED: Lori Harvey Launched Skincare Line After Longtime Desire to 'Replicate' Her Mom's 'Glowy' Skin
The businesswoman also revealed that she taught Jordan, 34, a lot about taking care of his own skin while developing her line.
"Mike doesn't know a ton about skincare," she shared. "Everything he's learned, he learned when we got together. He used to just wash his face with a warm rag and walk out the door, and it would make me cringe."
Jordan's feedback, however, was welcomed during the creation and development of SKN by LH.
Harvey told POPSUGAR Jordan shared "good notes" throughout the process, including advice she incorporated, on how the cleanser could use a "fresh scent" or "bit more of a bubbly foam to it."
RELATED: Lori Harvey Says Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's Complexion Is 'Thriving' Thanks to Her Skincare Products
In addition to developing her beauty line, Harvey also has a successful modeling career. She's walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, starred in a 2018 Pat McGrath Lab beauty campaign and recently posed for Burberrry. And while she loves the world of fashion, she told POPSUGAR that the industry can take its toll.
"When I was younger, I really paid attention to what people thought about me and how people thought my body looked," said Harvey. "When I started modeling, I felt like I had to get super skinny because I wasn't tall. I'm naturally more curvy, so I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a certain size and look a certain way. It took such a toll on me mentally."
In terms of what the future holds, Harvey has big goals for herself.
"In five years, hopefully, I will have many more businesses that have successfully launched," she said.
"Hopefully, SKN by LH is a household name and people are loving it, and I'm a real force in the business space, the beauty space, the fashion space. Hopefully, I have a baby; hopefully, I'm married."