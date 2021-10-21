Lori Harvey Says Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's Complexion Is 'Thriving' Thanks to Her Skincare Products

Lori Harvey is making her first foray into the beauty industry — and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan is reaping the benefits!

Earlier this week, the model and daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey, 24, told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover all about her new SKN by LH skincare line and how she got Jordan, 34, to start using moisturizer.

"As I got older, you know, I was experimenting with skincare. [I] didn't really have a lot of knowledge about it, and I was actually using products that were making my skin worse, which led to acne and just like really bad scarring, skin irritation, so as I got older, started educating myself about skincare," she explained.

Harvey is set to launch her clean, vegan and cruelty-free line on Friday with a five-step system. Featuring beautiful ombré blue packaging, the brand is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, synthetic fragrance, animal by-products and petrolatums.

The products have not yet been revealed, but the official SKN by LH Instagram page teased, "we believe self-care starts with a regimen as simple as your daily #SKNcare routine…Just wait, our easy 5 step system will have you loving the #SKN you're in ✨"

When asked what her actor beau loves most about SKN by LH, the model told Lopez and Hoover, "He just loves having a [skincare] routine now."

"Seeing him just like wipe his face with a wet rag in the morning…I was like, wait! I need to moisturize you," she said with a laugh. "So he loves just having like a regime now."

"His skin is thriving now," Harvey added.

On Tuesday, the star posted a campaign photo on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption detailing the SKN by LH development process.

"The wait is finally over 😩🙏🏾 I'm so excited to announce that SKN by LH will be dropping this Friday Oct. 22 !!! I've been working on my skincare line for almost 3 years now and this journey has been nothing short of amazing," she shared. "I've learned so much during this process..it was a lot of trial and error because I'm extremely picky and wanted to make sure I was giving you guys quality products."

Lori Harvey attends the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani at Casa Cipriani on September 08, 2021 Credit: Gotham/WireImage

"SKN by LH is clean, vegan and suitable for all skin types but especially catered to people with sensitive skin because that is something that I personally struggle with. You can purchase at www.sknbylh.com on 10.22.21 ! I can't wait for you guys to try it 🤍"

Harvey's Access Daily interview comes just one month after she appeared on the season 8 premiere of The Real where she spoke about her special relationship with Jordan.

"We just really balance each other," Harvey said. "I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together."

Jordan, Harvey said, is "so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort."

The couple began dating last year but didn't make their relationship Instagram official until January of this year.

The duo have since been spotted on dates and have also shared their love on Instagram. Jordan surprised Harvey on Valentine's Day by renting out an aquarium just for the two of them.