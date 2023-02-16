Lori Harvey Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Damson Idris — See Their Sweet Kiss

The couple didn't hold back their affection for one another at the premiere of the final season of Idris' show Snowfall

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 16, 2023 12:00 PM
‘Snowfall’ TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Feb 2023
Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey made her red carpet debut with her new beau.

The model and entrepreneur got cozy with her boyfriend, actor Damson Idris, on the carpet for the premiere of the final season of his show Snowfall.

The FX drama, in which Idris stars as Franklin Saint, follows the rise of the crack epidemic of the '80s in Los Angeles. The hit show has gone on for six seasons, airing in 2017, and will be ending with the newly premiered season.

The couple attended the event in style, opting for chic coordinating looks and even shared a kiss for photographers.

‘Snowfall’ TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Feb 2023
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Harvey sported an off-one-shoulder floor-length black gown. Pairing the dress with a stack of chunky bangles, statement earrings and a wavy, Old Hollywood hair look. Her other half donned a dapper navy suit with a white button-up and black stud earrings.

However, what really made their red carpet appearance pop wasn't their coordinating looks – it was the PDA they showed off on Tuesday.

‘Snowfall’ TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Feb 2023
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

While posing together for the cameras, the 26-year-old social media star and the 31-year-old actor shared a sweet kiss and were not shy about showing affection for on another. With Idris standing behind Harvey and their hands locked together, Idris gave his girlfriend a few kisses on the cheek and forehead.

This red-carpet appearance from the couple comes after the two "hard-launched" their relationship on Instagram in January.

‘Snowfall’ TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Feb 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty

On Friday, Jan. 13, the model posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss on her Instagram story for her 4.9 million followers to see. In the photo, which Harvey reposted from Idris's account, the actor is wishing his girlfriend a happy birthday. Saying, "Happy Birthday Nunu," to which Harvey added three white hearts to in her repost.

The photo sees the two new flames cuddled up in fashionable attire — Harvey in a tan tight-fitting dress and Idris in jeans and a bomber jacket — while Idris kisses his love on the cheek as she smiles wide.

