Lori Harvey Hits the Cannes Red Carpet in Striking Yellow Ballgown and More than 130 Carats of Diamonds
Lori Harvey knows how to make an entrance.
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old model and influencer attended the Cannes International Film Festival while attending the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!), and she hit the carpet with the confidence of a seasoned pro.
Harvey wore a canary-yellow strapless gown from Alexandre Vauthier's Spring 2020 Couture collection with a cinched bodice and full tiered skirt, as well as a pair of coordinating gold pumps. She accessorized with a Messika High Jewelry necklace (with more than 100 carats of diamonds!), as well as diamond earrings and rings (including a 16-carat "Toi et Moi" style) by the brand.
On her Instagram story, she showcased the ginormous diamonds she'd be wearing (and her French manicure) with a zoomed-in photo of her accessories. "Y'all know I don't play about my 💎 @messikajewelry #MessikaRocksCannes," she captioned the post. She also gave a closer look at the multi-strand necklace with a selfie video posted en route to the event.
This is the second major red carpet moment for the SKN by LH founder this month; in early May, she attended the Met Gala and made waves for her bold look.
Harvey, 25, celebrated the night's "Gilded Glamour" theme wearing a black Michael Kors Collection gown designed with a curve-hugging mermaid silhouette and criss-cross bodice that showcased her abs.
She posted her red carpet moment on Instagram writing, "Met Monday ✨ Thank you @michaelkors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment! I don't think I'll ever be over this stunning dress you made for me 😍."
Although her outfit stole the show, she also went viral for her toned body.
On the red carpet, she revealed that Pilates was beyond her incredibly defined abs, and fans flocked to the workout in an attempt to attain the same results. However, in a recent TikTok, Harvey addressed the other lifestyle choices she's been making in order to lose weight and keep in shape.
"Okay, so I just left my Pilates class," she said in the video. "and I see all the girls saying they're signing up for Pilates now, love that for you guys."
"But everybody's been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So, when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK," she continued, referring to her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.
She then detailed her interval workout regimen, which includes consistent Pilates sessions (that she does in the morning) and going on the treadmill for 30 minutes or doing cardio like hiking or running up the stairs.
Harvey also went on to talk about her diet: "I think I was consuming, like, 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs."