Lori Harvey Is Print-Perfection as She Sports Two Different String Bikinis in One Day

Lori Harvey isn't afraid to get bold while on vacation.

On Monday, the SKN by LH founder, 25, enjoyed her getaway in Rio de Janeiro by rocking two daring bathing suits.

In one mirror snap posted to her Instagram Story, Harvey wore a red string bikini top that featured different size polka dots and appeared to be a sneak peek of the new Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama collaboration. She paired the fun look with baggy pants, a Louis Vuitton belt and small sunglasses.

She later unveiled the full two-piece as she shared a snap of her posing on the edge of a boat.

Harvey then had a wardrobe change and shared a picture of her wearing a striped string bikini as she sunbathed on a yacht.

Both swimsuits showed off her fit physique and impressive abs.

In May, Harvey opened up about her workout regimen and weight loss journey.

After attributing her toned look at the Met Gala to pilates, the model had fans taking an interest in her fitness.

In a TikTok from Harvey at the time, she gave more details about her weight loss journey and exercise routine.

"Okay so I just left my Pilates class," she said, "and I see all the girls saying they're signing up for Pilates now, love that for you guys."

"But everybody's been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK," she said, referring to her then-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

Harvey continued, "So I've been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I've done it for a few years, but I've been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days."

The following month, PEOPLE exclusively broke that Harvey and Jordan had split.

A source close to the model and influencer later told PEOPLE that Harvey wanted to focus on her career.

According to the insider, Harvey "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan, 35, "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source said. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."