Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 15, 2023 12:47 PM
West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris hold hands as they exit Lavo restaurant after celebrating Lori's 26th birthday party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey, Damson Idris BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side.

The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted leaving the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California, after her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris.

Harvey was captured walking hand-in-hand with Idris, 31, while wearing a black cutout dress. Idris, meanwhile, wore black slacks and a matching button-up shirt with a white blazer thrown on top.

At another point in the evening, Harvey was photographed in a black mini cut-out dress from The Attico, which had two slanted peekaboo slashes, according to Footwear News. She paired the dress with YSL Gloria sandals that featured a rhinestone strap across her toes, simple diamond stud earrings and a gold Cartier Panthère ring, the outlet added.

Several of Harvey's celebrity friends were also photographed at the event, including Lizzo, Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are seen on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Wilbert Roberts/GC Images)
Wilbert Roberts/GC

On Friday, Harvey shared birthday tributes she received from family and friends with her followers on her Instagram Story. One of the tributes included an image from Idris that showed him kissing her on the cheek as she smiled sweetly at the camera.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote Idris on the image. Harvey also shared the romantic snap on her social media account, including three white hearts underneath.

Idris also added a solo shot of the birthday girl on his Instagram Story, where she posed with stacks of dollars in a black bomber jacket and a matching T-shirt with her hair slicked back. He teased in the snap, "The Plug."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Lori Harvey is seen on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Wilbert Roberts/GC Images)
Wilbert Roberts/GC

The pair made their relationship Instagram official on Friday after they were first spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December.

Harvey was most recently in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they had broken up in June.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A source later told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan, 35, "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source added. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

Related Articles
Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship with Actor Damson Idris in a Steamy Instagram Post
Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey Praises Daughter Lori After Michael B. Jordan Split: 'She's in a Really Good Place'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/loriharvey/
Lori Harvey Is Print-Perfection as She Sports Two Different String Bikinis in One Day
Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker Matching in Their Black Tie Best at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Get Edgy in Black and White Photo Booth Images at Billie Eilish’s Birthday
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday in Photo Booth Pics
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber Throws It Back to a Major '90s Runway Fashion Moment for Halloween — See Her Look!
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey Says She and Michael B. Jordan Are '4 Lifers' in Cute Birthday Tribute
Michael B. Jordan is seen on July 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael B. Jordan Smiles at 4th of July Party Weeks After Split from Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan Removes Photos of Ex Lori Harvey from His Instagram Following Their Breakup
Michael B. Jordan Removes Photos of Ex Lori Harvey from His Instagram Following Their Breakup
Mon, Sep 19 2022 JORDYN WOODS CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY AND COLLECTION LAUNCH WITH SHEIN The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles, CA : Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Jordyn Woods Celebrates 25th Birthday in Sultry Black Dress – And It's Only $11
Lori Harvey, steve harvey, majorie harvey
Lori Harvey Celebrates Sweet Moment Between Her Parents Steve and Marjorie Looking Sharp