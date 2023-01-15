Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side.

The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted leaving the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California, after her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris.

Harvey was captured walking hand-in-hand with Idris, 31, while wearing a black cutout dress. Idris, meanwhile, wore black slacks and a matching button-up shirt with a white blazer thrown on top.

At another point in the evening, Harvey was photographed in a black mini cut-out dress from The Attico, which had two slanted peekaboo slashes, according to Footwear News. She paired the dress with YSL Gloria sandals that featured a rhinestone strap across her toes, simple diamond stud earrings and a gold Cartier Panthère ring, the outlet added.

Several of Harvey's celebrity friends were also photographed at the event, including Lizzo, Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilbert Roberts/GC

On Friday, Harvey shared birthday tributes she received from family and friends with her followers on her Instagram Story. One of the tributes included an image from Idris that showed him kissing her on the cheek as she smiled sweetly at the camera.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote Idris on the image. Harvey also shared the romantic snap on her social media account, including three white hearts underneath.

Idris also added a solo shot of the birthday girl on his Instagram Story, where she posed with stacks of dollars in a black bomber jacket and a matching T-shirt with her hair slicked back. He teased in the snap, "The Plug."

Wilbert Roberts/GC

The pair made their relationship Instagram official on Friday after they were first spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December.

Harvey was most recently in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they had broken up in June.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A source later told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan, 35, "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source added. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."