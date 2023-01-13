Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship with Actor Damson Idris in a Steamy Instagram Post

Lori Harvey is ringing in her 26th birthday with a new boyfriend.

On Friday, the model went on her Instagram Story to share with her 4.9 million followers a glimpse of the loving tributes she received from her friends and family on her special day.

One notable tribute included an image of her sweetly smiling as she receives a kiss from actor Damson Idris.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote Idris on the image, with Lori sharing the romantic snap on her social media account, including three white hearts underneath.

Lori Harvey/instagram

After the loving picture, Idris added a solo shot of Lori on his Instagram Story, where the birthday girl posed with stacks of dollars as she rocked a black bomber jacket and a matching t-shirt with her hair slicked back. He added on the top portion of the pic, "The Plug."

The pair made their relationship Instagram official after first spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December.

Lori was most recently in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, 35. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they had broken up. A source later told PEOPLE that Lori "wasn't ready to commit" and that Lori "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

Damson Idris/instagram

Earlier this week, the SKN by LH founder also spoke about her relationship status appearing to shut down rumors that she dated both music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53, and his son, Justin Dior Combs, 29.

"I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," said Lori during a video interview with E! News host Adrienne Bailon that was released on Thursday. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Asked by Bailon about the "biggest misconception" about her, Lori expressed, "It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before.' "