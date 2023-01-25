Lori Harvey's Dating History: From Damson Idris to Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. From Future and Michael B. Jordan to most recently, Damson Idris, the model and entrepreneur has never shied away from being in love with love.

And though she's been happy letting the Internet form its opinions on her love life — the 26-year-old hardly does interviews — she has shared one nugget of wisdom her father, comedy legend Steve Harvey has imparted: "Just remember that you are the prize," she told E! News. "That's like his golden slogan for me."

During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, the SKN by LH founder also opened up about what makes her feel empowered in and out of a relationship, saying, "Not compromising my values, my standards and my requirements. You've got to make sure you're giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you."

Here's a look back at Lori Harvey's dating history.

Damson Idris

BACKGRID

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris went Instagram official on Jan. 13, 2023, the model's birthday. Rumors that the two were an item began floating late last year, with the pair spotted on a night out in December.

Idris posted two pics to commemorate his leading lady's special day. The first was a lovey-dovey snap in which the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," the 31-year-old Snowfall actor wrote. In the second image, Harvey could be seen playfully posing with a stack of money.

The pair later hit the streets for the 26-year-old's birthday party, and were spotted hand-in-hand leaving her birthday dinner. Guests included Lil Nas X, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Daniel Kaluuya and more.

Michael B. Jordan

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were an item for a strong 18 months before they went their separate ways in June 2022.

The two were first spotted together during the Thanksgiving holidays in 2020 when they arrived at an airport in Harvey's hometown of Atlanta. They would again be photographed arriving in Salt Lake City at the end of December and while they didn't post any pics together, both parties posted several pictures of snowy surroundings.

Harvey and Jordan went Instagram official on Jan. 10, 2021, and would make fans swoon with oh-so-romantic photos of extravagant dates, stunning red carpet moments and sweet sentiments about each other throughout the course of their relationship.

A source confirmed their breakup in June.

Future

Future and Lori Harvey. Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey and Future fueled the rumor mill when the "Mask Off" rapper shared a photo of the model on his Instagram Stories in December 2019. "Flawless. Tap for details," he wrote over the pic, which showed her posing in black leather pants, a cropped top and a diamond chain.

The pair had been romantically linked for a while, with Harvey previously attending his all-white birthday party a month prior.

Though neither party ever confirmed whether or not they were an item, their relationship wasn't without buzzy Instagram moments. In January 2020, the two once again sent fans into a frenzy when Harvey posted a video on her Instagram Story of Future giving her a kiss on the cheek while they vacationed in Jamaica.

"Life is good," she wrote on the video, along with a diamond emoji.

The rapper reciprocated, posting a photo of the two cuddling in the pool and giving it the same caption.

The stars reportedly broke up around August 2020.

Diddy

Sean "Diddy Combs" and Lori Harvey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Harvey sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019 when they were spotted strolling around New York City wearing matching outfits.

The two were pictured in SoHo donning white tops with striped blue bottoms and white sneakers.

Harvey was smiling from ear-to-ear and seemed to be in high spirits during the outing.

The following month, the two were spotted enjoying lunch in Nerano, Italy, with Lori's mom, Marjorie, and dad, Steve Harvey. In photos obtained by E! News, Lori affectionately rested one hand on the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO's neck.

It seems the romance had fizzled out by October 2019 as Lori unfollowed Diddy on Instagram, though he was still following her. Around the same time, Diddy was also spotted with Gemini Man actress Nicole Olivera.

Trey Songz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Lisa Lake/Getty

Harvey and Trey Songz were reportedly together from December 2018 to February 2019, according to OK! Magazine.

Though not much is known about the romance, the two were spotted getting cozy during Songz's New Year's performance at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, seemingly confirming they were, in fact, together.

It seems their rumored romance ended amicably. After Songz surprise revealed he was a first-time dad to son, Noah, in May 2019, the model left a sweet comment under the "Slow Motion" singer's post, writing, "Awww that little foot. Happy for you T!!!" accompanied with a heart emoji.

Justin Combs

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Before she started dating Diddy, there were rumors that Harvey and Diddy's son Justin Combs were an item. The Internet started buzzing about this romance after the two were spotted at an event hosted by Diddy, Jeezy and Future.

In a recent interview with E! News, Harvey put an end to the rumors that she dated both Diddy and Justin.

"It's so funny because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me," she told Adrienne Bailon. "I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody and we have this whole relationship and I'll see the guy and be like 'I've actually never met him before.' I've heard I've dated a father and son before. [Which is] absolutely not true."

Memphis Depay

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lori Harvey was almost a bride. At 20 years old she was engaged to Dutch soccer player, Memphis Depay, who proposed to her in 2017.

"Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay," Steve Harvey wrote on Twitter at the time. "This young man is a good one! Congrats!"

The couple later split, and Lori was spotted in 2018 without her engagement ring.

Years later, she reflected on the relationship and what it taught her about herself.

"I almost got married very young so I think after that it made me be like, I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything," she told Essence. "I didn't really know myself. I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I feel like I hadn't really experienced life. So I think at that point then I was like, ok, I'm about to date on my terms. However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."