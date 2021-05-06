Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan Her ‘Live Test Model’ for New Skincare Line

"He tells me all the time that when he's on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now,” Lori Harvey said, revealing she put Michael B. Jordan on a skincare regimen

Michael B. Jordan has still been catching eyes as PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive — and he's keeping up his good looks with the help of his girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

In a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video posted Wednesday, Harvey shared her skincare and makeup routine using products from her new skincare line, which she said is set to be released "very soon."

The 24-year-old went on to explain in the video that she's been "obsessed" with having hydrated and glowy skin so much that she put all the men in her life — including Jordan — on a skincare regimen, using some of her own products.

"I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend," the model said. "He has become my live test model, so now he's very into his skincare routine as well."

"He tells me all the time that when he's on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now, so..." Lori added while smirking, "You know."

Harvey and Jordan have been dating for several months, finally going Instagram official in January. After making their relationship public, a source shared with PEOPLE that the couple "have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart."

The pair recently showed off some glam looks on social media during an impromptu photo shoot for the premiere of Jordan's latest film, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse.

Last month, the actor shared that his relationship with Harvey is the first time he's been so public with his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," the Creed star told PEOPLE. "I am extremely happy."

Now, along with his new relationship, Jordan is gearing up to make advancements in his career, too. The 34-year-old is preparing for his directorial debut as he revives his role as Adonis Creed in Creed III.