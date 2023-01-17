Lori Harvey Shares Birthday Photo Booth Snaps with Boyfriend Damson Idris, Hailey Bieber and More

Lori Harvey turned 26 on Jan. 13 and celebrated with all her besties by her side.

The style star and entrepreneur showed up to her birthday bash at Lavo Restaurant in West Hollywood in an ultra-flattering skin-tight black lace dress. She completed her look with slicked-back hair, soft glam makeup, dewy skin and chunky diamond earrings.

Harvey posted a peek at her look to Instagram in a series of photo booth photos with her, her new beau Damson Idris, and friends like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Offset and Daniel Kaluuya.

The first picture from the collection sees Harvey looking effortlessly beautiful, posing with Bieber, Jenner, Justin Skye and Lauren Perez. The gorgeous group is all dressed in black, with Jenner in her buzzworthy sheer Ludovic de Saint-Sernin gown and red floral choker.

The second photo swaps the divine feminine energy to the masculine as Harvey is seen playfully sticking up her middle finger alongside Idris, who perfectly matches his date in an all-black suit, as well as other close friends and celebrities.

The lovebirds were shown again in the photo set, only this time, Idris swapped his black blazer for a white one. The two posed alongside Tyler, The Creator and Skye, making silly faces and, again, cheekily flipping off the camera (for Harvey).

This marks the second time the Capricorn has been seen with her new flame online. The first being when the 31-year-old actor hard-launched their relationship last week with an Instagram Story of him kissing Harvey's cheek with the caption, ""Happy Birthday Nunu."

Harvey's relationship with Idris comes after the star ended her year-and-a-half-long relationship with Michael B. Jordan, 35, last summer.

The duo broke up after they "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future," an insider told PEOPLE in June last year.

The source continued, saying that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit." The skin care entrepreneur "is very focused on her career."

"She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on," the source shared.