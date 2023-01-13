Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'

Lori Harvey is clearing up some misconceptions about her love life.

The model and entrepreneur, 26, sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon in a video interview released Thursday and said she often hears claims that she is in a relationship with someone whom she hasn't even met in person.

Asked by Bailon about the "biggest misconception" about her, Harvey said, "It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before.' "

She then appeared to reference previous reports that she dated Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53, in 2019 after being linked to his son, Justin Dior Combs, 29.

"I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," said Harvey. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions."

A representative for Diddy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dismissing all these stories as "hilarious" and "very entertaining," Harvey told Bailon the valuable relationship advice she received from her famous comedian dad, Steve Harvey.

"Just remember that you're the prize, always," she shared.

When asked to clarify, Lori said, "[That] means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than what I know I deserve and not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it's no longer serving me."

Lori was most recently in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, 35. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they had broken up.

A source later told PEOPLE that Lori "wasn't ready to commit."

"She is very focused on her career," the source added of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH.

According to the insider, Lori "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source said. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."