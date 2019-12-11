This $10 Mascara Was One of the Most-Purchased Beauty Products on Cyber Monday — and It’s Still on Sale

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re having post-Cyber Monday blues after Amazon’s huge sale, fear not, because the retailer is still offering amazing deals across the site — and some of its best-selling beauty products from the shopping holiday are included.

According to a press release, shoppers purchased “more than four million beauty products this Cyber Monday compared to last year” on Amazon. And out of those millions of makeup and skincare items, the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara was one of the top sellers — and it’s easy to see why.

Its deeply pigmented, smudge-free formula delivers full, feathery lashes sans flaking or clumping. Each familiar pink tube comes with a soft-bristled brush that evenly coats every last lash, resulting in extreme volume and length. Even stars like Blake Lively and Beyoncé have relied on this lifting formula for red carpet events and concerts — Queen Bey’s mascara famously held up during her 2018 Coachella performance.

The best-selling mascara has also racked up more than 2,400 five-star reviews from shoppers, who say they’re “never purchasing another mascara” again after using it.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Pack of 2, $12.43 (orig. $19.98); amazon.com

“I’ve tried just about all drug store brand and style mascaras,” one reviewer wrote. “I’ve even tried a few expensive ones from Dept stores. This L’Oréal mascara is hands down the best one I’ve EVER owned and I will never try another so long as they keep making this one!”

Many customers compared it to Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara, and one shopper even shared several before-and-after photos of her lashes for people to see the results. “I think these pictures pretty well speak for themselves. But if I had to add to it I would say that this is one of the best mascaras I have ever tried,” she wrote. “A definite dupe for Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara. The first application in my opinion gives nice length and if you apply a second coat it gives you nice volume as well.”

If you didn’t get a chance to snag it on sale during Cyber Monday, we have good news: You can still get a two-pack of the L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara for $13 on Amazon right now. One tube usually costs $10, so you’re essentially getting an extra for just $3 with this deal. We don’t know how long it’ll last, (or if it’ll even stay in stock for much longer), so hurry and add it to your cart while you can still buy it this cheap.