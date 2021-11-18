Lorde Wore Her Hair as a Scarf on the Red Carpet

Days after one infamous scarf captured pop culture's attention earlier this week (hint: it smells like Taylor Swift), another interesting interpretation has captivated the internet.

On Wednesday, Lorde walked the red carpet at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York City wearing a strapless, belted Dior dress and simple drop earrings. The Grammy winner, 24, made quite a statement with her glam, wrapping her long brown hair around her neck to mimic a scarf.

Lorde's hairstylist Cameron Rains posted a photo of her red carpet look on Instagram, and called the interesting 'do a "#hair scarf" in the caption.

Lorde Hair Scarf Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"Literally sooo cool!!! ❤️‍🔥✨" one person commented. "This hair is everything," a second Instagram user added.

In September, the singer-songwriter opened up about being bold (despite her naturally shy personality) in an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue.

"Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up," Lorde told the outlet.

"It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it," she continued.

Lorde Hair Scarf Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lorde released her latest album, Solar Power on Aug. 20, that revealed a newfound sound for the singer — inspired by new-age and wellness in a mix of sincere and satirical lyrics. And if listeners don't like her new vibe, it's OK with Lorde.