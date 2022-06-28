Lorde Shows Off New Blonde Hair While Performing at 2022 Glastonbury Music Festival 

Lorde debuted her bleached hair during her powerful performance at the annual UK concert, where she spoke out against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Lorde performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England

Lorde performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England

Lorde is taking her sunny Solar Power style to the next level.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer performed on the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival and debuted her new blonde hair during her set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Styled and colored by hairstylist Cameron Rains, Lorde sported her strands in a sleek middle part and effortless waves. The "Royals" singer teamed her new do with a festival-ready outfit — a lilac corset bodysuit with bow details on the straps, red stockings and black sneakers.

Alongside her big hair reveal, she took her stage moment to call out the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

"Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright," she said while fans cheered in support. "But here's another secret. You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom – wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright."

She continued: "I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life's work. Because everything depends on it. F – the Supreme Court."

Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Credit: Matthew Baker/Redferns

The Grammy-winning singer has been open about how her hair transformations are reflective of where she's at in her life.

Last August, she shook fans with a flowing platinum blonde hairdo featured in her "Mood Ring" music video. "I sort of underwent something of a transformation for this video because the song is satirical, I was writing from the perspective of a character who is not me," she said during a YouTube livestream of her "very cool" goddess-like persona.

She also experiments with different styles.

While attending the Guggenheim International Gala in New York City last November, she turned her then-brown hair into a fashionable accessory, tossing her long locks behind her shoulders for a makeshift scarf. Hairstylist Rains posted a photo of the look to Instagram writing titling it as a "hair scarf."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lorde Hair Scarf Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Despite her fun style choices and outspoken monologues, the singer has previously opened up about her shy personality.