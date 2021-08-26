Looks Like Ariana Grande's Beauty Brand R.E.M. Is Coming Soon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Billboards for R.E.M. Beauty, a nod to the singer's 2018 song, announced that the cosmetic line is on the way

Ariana Grande's beauty line may be coming sooner than fans think.

On Wednesday, an Instagram page and website for R.E.M. Beauty appeared, seemingly named after the 28-year-old singer's 2018 song off her album Sweetener. Teasing the beauty line, several billboards across Times Square in New York City have also appeared saying "r.e.m. coming soon."

As of now, the R.E.M. Beauty page only has one post, but fans noted that the account has been followed by the singer's mother Joan Grande and one of her makeup artists, Ash K. Holm.

In March, a company named Thunder Road, Inc. filed applications to trademark several cosmetic products under R.E.M. Beauty, including eyeshadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, brow gel and more, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The "7 Rings" star has yet to make any announcements on the possible brand. However, Doug Middlebrook, a close friend of Grande who also attended her wedding to Dalton Gomez, shared a selfie on his Instagram Story posing in front of the billboard while tagging Grande, according to Page Six.

This wouldn't be the first time Grande has ventured away from music in her career.

The singer has also been busy selling her signature collection of fragrances — which launched in September 2015 — like Moonlight, Sweet Like Candy and Ari by Ariana Grande, hitting over $150 million in retail sales globally in her first two years.