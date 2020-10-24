Nearly 1,400 Shoppers Love This Ultra-Soft Hooded Cardigan Coat with Pockets — and It’s on Sale for Just $34

There are few things that feel better than wrapping yourself up in a soft and cozy blanket on a cold winter day. Luckily, we’ve found a cute and affordable way to achieve this level of comfort (while still looking stylish) wherever the cold-weather season takes you. Enter: the LookbookStore Open Front Hooded Cardigan Coat with Pockets on Amazon.
Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers gave this plush jacket a five-star rating, and multiple reviewers claim that it’s so soft, warm, and comfortable, it’s “like wearing a blanket.” In fact, shoppers love this fuzzy coat so much, it’s already become a number one best-seller in its category on Amazon. What’s even more exciting is that right now, you can score it on sale for just $34.
Buy It! LookbookStore Open Front Hooded Cardigan Coat with Pockets, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
“The softest, comfiest, coziest jacket sweater thing ever!” one customer wrote. “As others have explained, it literally feels just like you're wearing a blanket. I bought this to wear on my way to the gym when it's cold outside and it's just perfect! A MUST HAVE.” They also added, “I really feel like I need to buy it for everyone as a gift (it would be a PERFECT Christmas gift btw.)”
Complete with long, dolman-style sleeves, two large front pockets, and a draped open-front silhouette, this hooded coat is the ultimate winter staple to wrap yourself up in as the temperatures drop. Whether you’re looking for a robe-like jacket to wear while lounging on the couch at home or a warm cardigan-like coat to wear out on the weekends, this LookbookStore topper checks all of the boxes. As one happy shopper wrote, “I can’t begin to explain how great this jacket is…I can pair it with skirts, leggings, and crop tops and I get nothing but endless compliments!”
Available in 17 gorgeous colors and prints — including black, grey, pink, and trendy tie-dye — this fuzzy fleece coat is so warm and snuggly, we’ll bet you’ll practically want to live it in it all season long (and we don’t blame you!)
