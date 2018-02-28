Meghan Markle's $90 Earrings Aren't Sold Out Yet!

Shop Meghan Markle's chic look - including her $90 Isabel Marant hoop earrings that are still available!

Kami Phillips
February 28, 2018 12:24 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;made a chic appearance wearing a Jason Wu wrap dress ($1,795; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F992242%2FJason_Wu%2Fbelted-satin-wrap-dress&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fjason-wu-crepe-back-satin-belted-wrap-dress%252F4761825%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch%2526keyword%253Djason%252Bwu&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a>) at the Royal Foundation&#8217;s inaugural forum. Her&nbsp;pretty lace-up pumps are from Aquazzura&nbsp;($750; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=419081.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10147&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.matchesfashion.com%252Fus%252Fproducts%252FAquazzura-Casablanca-multi-strap-suede-pumps-1183202&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">matchesfashion.com</a>)&nbsp;and her dainty gold earrings are by Isabel Marant&nbsp;($90; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2911&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F987869%3FresType%3Dsingle%2526keywords%3DIsabel%2BMarant%2BEnameled%2Bgold-tone%2Bhoop%2Bearrings%2526termUsed%3DIsabel%2BMarant%2BEnameled%2Bgold-tone%2Bhoop%2Bearrings%2526enableAjaxRequest%3Dfalse%2526&amp;RD_PARM2=cm_mmc%3DLinkshareUS-_-93xLBvPhAeE-_-Custom-_-LinkBuilder%2526siteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-AkIDWx97HJUQpSXcMIjbvA%2526Time%2BInc%2BBrands%3DTime%2BInc%2BBrands&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a>). Scroll through to shop these and more dainty hoop earrings.</p> <p><em>This article originally appeared on <a href="http://www.instyle.com/look-of-the-day/2018-02-28" target="_blank" rel="noopener">InStyle.com</a>.</em></p>
Meghan Markle

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Enameled Gold-Tone Hoop Earrings, $90; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F987869%2FIsabel_Marant%2Fenameled-gold-tone-hoop-earrings&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
Isabel Marant

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Heart Shaped Hoop Earrings, $49; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fstella-valle-heart-shaped-hoop-earrings%252F4810597%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DGOLD&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Stella Valle

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Small Hoop Earrings, $695; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Flana-jewelry-small-hoop-earrings%252F4699384%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DYELLOW%252520GOLD&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Lana Jewelry

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Small Hammered Tube Hoop Earrings, $48; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fargento-vivo-small-hammered-tube-hoops%252F4873349%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DGOLD&amp;u1=POSYNFASMMHoopEarringsKPFEB18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Argento Vivo

