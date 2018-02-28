Meghan Markle's $90 Earrings Aren't Sold Out Yet!

Shop Meghan Markle's chic look - including her $90 Isabel Marant hoop earrings that are still available!
Meghan Markle made a chic appearance wearing a Jason Wu wrap dress ($1,795; net-a-porter.com and nordstrom.com) at the Royal Foundation’s inaugural forum. Her pretty lace-up pumps are from Aquazzura ($750; matchesfashion.com) and her dainty gold earrings are by Isabel Marant ($90; net-a-porter.com). Scroll through to shop these and more dainty hoop earrings.
This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.
Buy It! Enameled Gold-Tone Hoop Earrings, $90; net-a-porter.com
Buy It! Heart Shaped Hoop Earrings, $49; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Small Hoop Earrings, $695; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Small Hammered Tube Hoop Earrings, $48; nordstrom.com