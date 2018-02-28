Meghan Markle's $90 Earrings Aren't Sold Out Yet!

Meghan Markle made a chic appearance wearing a Jason Wu wrap dress ($1,795; net-a-porter.com and nordstrom.com) at the Royal Foundation’s inaugural forum. Her pretty lace-up pumps are from Aquazzura ($750; matchesfashion.com) and her dainty gold earrings are by Isabel Marant ($90; net-a-porter.com). Scroll through to shop these and more dainty hoop earrings.

