Shoppers Say These $29 PJs Rival Designer Loungewear — and They're a Great Last-Minute Gift

Silk is in. From luxurious pillowcases to swanky skirts, there’s no denying that the luxe fabric is as desired as ever, though the price tag of these items can sometimes be startling. That’s why we were absolutely shook when we stumbled upon these top-rated pajamas on Amazon — they’re not actually made from silk, but shoppers say they look (and feel!) like they are. And if you ask us, that’s even more reason to buy them.

The Lonxu Silk Satin Pajama Set has rightfully earned an Amazon’s Choice badge and thousands of five-star reviews, with plenty calling out the set’s quality, comfort, and, of course, the unbelievable price tag. In other words, everything you could wish for in a loungewear find.

“Feels incredible and had me sleeping like a baby…a baby with very good taste in pajamas,” one shopper noted in the extensive reviews section, while another said, “They are so comfortable that I have to force myself to take them off.”

The PJs are made with 100 percent satin, which is often used as a more affordable alternative to silk because of the similar texture. This is also a plus for anyone who doesn’t want to worry about the trickiness silk poses in terms of laundering (not to mention, the high price tag), but still prefers that sought-after softness.

A quick glance at the luxe set may have you believe they cost close to $200, but the actual price — just $29 — proves otherwise. The lightweight set includes loose-fitting pants with a comfy, adjustable elastic waistband and a sleek button-down with elegant white piping. Even better, it comes in an array of colors (including neutrals and brighter options), making it a great last-minute holiday gift for your loved ones or as a treat to yourself. Because let’s be honest, everyone loves PJs, especially when they have this many happy customers backing them.

Shop the affordable pajamas that rival designer loungewear, below.

