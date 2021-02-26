Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say They’ve Found the Perfect Spring Dress, and It’s Only $23

It's not too early to start thinking about spring fashion, especially when we have more time than ever to plan ahead. According to over 7,000 Amazon shoppers, there's one versatile staple you need to start the season off right, and it's currently on sale for only $23.
The Longyuan Casual Sleeveless Dress is made from a soft, elasticated material to accommodate nearly any body type. Its high-neck silhouette can easily be dressed up with layers of delicate necklaces, and it looks just as elegant styled with a cardigan or denim jacket. Plus, two discreet side pockets make it as practical as it is stylish.
The flowy mini dress is sold in sizes up to XXL, the equivalent of a women's size 20, and it's available in 35 colors and prints, from solid army green and black to dark and light florals. The brand recommends wearing paler colors with bra and underwear that matches your skin tone to avoid wardrobe malfunctions.
Buy It! Longyuan Casual Sleeveless Dress with Pockets in Army Green, $22.94 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Reviewers say the dress is completely worth buying. "I just got this in the mail not even an hour ago and haven't taken it off. It is SO soft and comfy," one wrote. "I'm buying more so that I can wear one every day. I love how soft and comfortable the fabric is, and the cut is so flattering."
Shoppers are hooked on the dress's stretchy material and loose, lightly pleated design. They say that together, those elements make it the perfect wear-anywhere piece.
"This simple dress is fantastic," said one person. "The fabric and design are good enough quality it can be worn in casual public contexts, but it's comfy enough for a day at the park or beach or for lounging around the house."
Another reviewer has fallen for the dress's convenient, near-invisible pockets. "I don't ever write reviews, but I want everyone to know how amazing this dress is! I'm a pear shape and generally don't do well with dresses with pockets because they make my hips look huge. With this dress, the pockets lay very flat and you can't even notice them," they wrote.
You can buy the Longyuan Casual Sleeveless Dress with Pockets for its newly discounted price now. What better way to get in the warm-weather spirit than with some easy, breezy, affordable clothing?
